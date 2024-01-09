en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio Announces Mayoral Candidacy

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:02 pm EST
Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio Announces Mayoral Candidacy

Portland City Commissioner, Carmen Rubio, has publicly announced her intention to run for Portland’s mayoral position. Rubio, known for her diligent work and commitment to the city, is the first Latina on Portland’s City Council. With a focus on community safety, homelessness, and housing, she has proven her abilities in creating effective, drama-free solutions for Portland’s most pressing concerns.

Experience and Track Record

Since joining the City Council in 2021, Rubio has taken on significant responsibilities, managing the planning and climate efforts of the city. She has worked to expand housing and revitalize Portland’s economy, demonstrating her political acumen through a significant overhaul of the city’s clean energy fund. Despite occasional disagreements with fellow council members, Rubio has maintained a reputation of responsibility and collaboration.

Running for Mayor

In her bid for the mayoral office, Rubio will compete against fellow commissioners Mingus Mapps and Rene Gonzalez. Her emphasis on the need for responsible leadership to address community safety, homelessness, and housing sets her apart. As one of the most liberal candidates, her ability to bring diverse individuals to the table and foster healthy dialogues has been a highlight of her political career.

Envisioning Portland’s Future

Believing in Portland’s potential, Rubio aims to create a vibrant, thriving, and economically healthy city that includes all neighborhoods and communities. She plans on improving Portland’s response to crime and reducing emergency response times, while continuing to focus on the housing crisis, drug crisis, and the impacts of the pandemic. As Rubio strides forward in her political journey, her vision of a drama-free and unified Portland seems more than a lofty dream—it’s a tangible goal.

0
Local News Politics United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Local News

See more
54 mins ago
Kellogg's Celebrates Michigan Wolverines' Victory with Limited-Edition Froot Loops Box
In a unique move to commemorate the University of Michigan’s victorious national championship, Kellogg’s has launched a limited-edition Froot Loops cereal box, taking the celebration of the Wolverines’ win to a whole new level. The special edition box is more than a tribute to the football team; it’s a nod to the history and pride
Kellogg's Celebrates Michigan Wolverines' Victory with Limited-Edition Froot Loops Box
Franz Beckenbauer's Death: Viewer Backlash Against 'Jeremy Vine' Show
2 hours ago
Franz Beckenbauer's Death: Viewer Backlash Against 'Jeremy Vine' Show
Michigan Wolverines Fans Celebrate National Championship Win in Ann Arbor
2 hours ago
Michigan Wolverines Fans Celebrate National Championship Win in Ann Arbor
Discovery's 'Big Little Brawlers': A Tale of Undersized Underdogs Chasing Dreams
1 hour ago
Discovery's 'Big Little Brawlers': A Tale of Undersized Underdogs Chasing Dreams
Sindh and Balochistan to Clash in Upcoming Softball Series: A Step Towards National Development
1 hour ago
Sindh and Balochistan to Clash in Upcoming Softball Series: A Step Towards National Development
North Carolina Faces Weather Crisis and Controversy Over New Buc'ees Location
1 hour ago
North Carolina Faces Weather Crisis and Controversy Over New Buc'ees Location
Latest Headlines
World News
Smart Scales: Revolutionizing Personal Health Tracking
1 min
Smart Scales: Revolutionizing Personal Health Tracking
Decoding the Patriots' Legacy: 'The Dynasty' Documentary Series Trailer Released
2 mins
Decoding the Patriots' Legacy: 'The Dynasty' Documentary Series Trailer Released
Debate Over U.S. Food Aid Practices Intensifies After Spoilage Incident in Haiti
2 mins
Debate Over U.S. Food Aid Practices Intensifies After Spoilage Incident in Haiti
Alyssa Healy Leads Australia's Strong Powerplay in Deciding T20I Match Against India
3 mins
Alyssa Healy Leads Australia's Strong Powerplay in Deciding T20I Match Against India
Gabriel Attal: France's Rising Political Star as 2024 Approaches
4 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Rising Political Star as 2024 Approaches
Mexican President Invites Non-Ratified Prosecutor to Join Government
4 mins
Mexican President Invites Non-Ratified Prosecutor to Join Government
Sanjay Raut States 'No Differences Over Seat Sharing' Following INDIA Bloc Meeting in Delhi
4 mins
Sanjay Raut States 'No Differences Over Seat Sharing' Following INDIA Bloc Meeting in Delhi
Indian Startup Ultrahuman Enters Smart Home Market with New Environmental Monitoring Device
5 mins
Indian Startup Ultrahuman Enters Smart Home Market with New Environmental Monitoring Device
Ugandans Called to Protect Personal Data Amidst a Wave of National Updates
7 mins
Ugandans Called to Protect Personal Data Amidst a Wave of National Updates
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
31 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
1 hour
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app