Port Angeles City Council Delays STR Compliance Measures Amid New Ordinance Plans

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:42 am EST
Port Angeles City Council Delays STR Compliance Measures Amid New Ordinance Plans

In a move that effectively paves the way for short-term rental (STR) businesses to operate through the summer season, the Port Angeles City Council has decided not to enforce compliance measures against STRs currently falling afoul of city code. This resolution precedes the unveiling of a new ordinance, due to be presented at the city’s planning commission next month before progressing to the council in February.

City Council’s Decision Amid Public Support

The council’s decision unfolded against a backdrop of public comments, primarily supportive of STRs. It also followed intricate debates around whether to suspend enforcement for non-compliant STRs temporarily. City Attorney William Bloor clarified that, as of now, the city’s course of action against alleged violators has been limited to sending cease-and-desist letters.

Various Viewpoints Among Council Members

The council members’ perspectives diverged, with some championing the suspension of enforcement and others arguing for its maintenance until the new policy sees the light of day. Council member Brendan Meyer, who proposed a motion to permit all STRs, found himself in a minority as his proposal failed to secure a second.

Upcoming Changes And Their Implications

The proposed ordinance, if approved in March, could see enforcement kicking off by November 1. Meanwhile, a new application process through an online portal is slated to be operational by July 1. Any enforcement actions on the new policy are not expected to commence until at least November 1. The council’s overarching aim is to strike a balance between property rights, the tourism industry, and the pressing housing shortage in Port Angeles.

Business Politics Travel & Tourism
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

