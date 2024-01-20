Populist Right-Wing Leaders Disrupt Davos Consensus Amid Global Economic Shifts

Steve Bannon, a prominent figure in the American 'alt-right' and former strategist for Donald Trump, pioneered the political strategy of targeting the Davos summit, a symbol of the global elite's accord on neoliberal globalization and multiculturalism. The 2008 financial crisis and subsequent bank bailouts shattered this consensus, paving the way for right-wing populist leaders to challenge it. Bannon's influence on Trump's anti-globalist stance was palpable during the 2016 presidential campaign, especially on matters like immigration.

Latin America Echoes Anti-Globalist Sentiment

In Latin America, figures such as Jair Bolsonaro and the new Argentine president, Javier Milei, have echoed these sentiments. Bolsonaro, influenced by Olavo de Carvalho, incorporated conspiracy theories about a secret world government into his rhetoric. Milei, an advocate of anarcho-capitalist ideology, has criticized Davos not for economic globalization but for its promotion of diversity, gender rights, and environmental concerns, which he perceives as socialist agendas.

Davos: A Necessary Evil?

Despite their fervent criticisms of Davos, Latin American leaders like Bolsonaro and Milei still find themselves having to engage with the global investor class for capital and markets. Milei's challenge is particularly noteworthy as he must renegotiate Argentina's colossal debt with the IMF while maintaining a stance critical of multilateral institutions.

Davos Evolves as Global Economic Power Shifts

The Davos forum itself has not remained static. It has become more inclusive of non-Western participants, with a substantial Chinese business presence, reflecting a shift in global economic power dynamics. Despite the backlash from populist leaders, the forum continues to evolve and adapt, indicative of the ever-changing nature of global politics and economics.