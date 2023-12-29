Populist Right Shift Looms for UK’s Conservative Party Following Electoral Defeat
In a potential turning point for UK politics, Electoral Calculus projections indicate a significant shift in the Conservative Party towards the populist right, following a severe electoral defeat.
The analysis reveals that if the Labour Party gains an additional two-percentage-point swing before an election, approximately 40% of the remaining Conservative MPs could align with the populist right.
Current polls forecast a drastic outcome for the Conservatives, projecting a potential drop from their current 365 seats to as few as 72 MPs, contingent on the swing.
In such a scenario, populist right figures like Kemi Badenoch and Suella Braverman are likely to retain their seats, while centrist figures such as Penny Mordaunt could face defeat.
