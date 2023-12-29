en English
Politics

Populist Right Shift Looms for UK’s Conservative Party Following Electoral Defeat

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:02 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 2:43 am EST
Populist Right Shift Looms for UK’s Conservative Party Following Electoral Defeat

In a potential turning point for UK politics, Electoral Calculus projections indicate a significant shift in the Conservative Party towards the populist right, following a severe electoral defeat.

The analysis reveals that if the Labour Party gains an additional two-percentage-point swing before an election, approximately 40% of the remaining Conservative MPs could align with the populist right.

Current polls forecast a drastic outcome for the Conservatives, projecting a potential drop from their current 365 seats to as few as 72 MPs, contingent on the swing.

In such a scenario, populist right figures like Kemi Badenoch and Suella Braverman are likely to retain their seats, while centrist figures such as Penny Mordaunt could face defeat.

Politics United Kingdom
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

