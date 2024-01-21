Ponyan Development Association Lauds Hon Leke Abejide for Stellar Community Service

The Ponyan Development Association (PDA) has lauded Hon Leke Abejide, the representative of Yagba federal constituency in the House of Representatives, for his outstanding contributions to the community. The PDA's letter of appreciation, penned by its National President, Fabola Moses, extols Abejide's exceptional service, outshining his predecessors.

Recognizing Abejide's Impactful Contributions

The PDA's commendation letter singles out several of Abejide's notable achievements. These include the payment of West African Examinations Council (WAEC) fees for over 450 individuals from the Ponyan community - a significant gesture that has made a tangible difference in the lives of these students.

Furthermore, the association applauded Abejide's environmental consciousness and his commitment to improving community safety through his donation and installation of 35 solar-powered streetlights in Ponyan. This move not only enhances night-time visibility but also contributes to sustainable energy solutions.

Abejide's Infrastructure and Employment Initiatives

Another accomplishment hailed by the PDA is the rehabilitation of the Oke-Oyi road. This project, facilitated by Abejide, has been of significant benefit to the community, making transportation easier and safer for the local residents.

Additionally, the PDA commended Abejide for his role in securing employment opportunities for locals in the Nigeria Customs Service and the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC). These employment initiatives have helped to boost the local economy and improve the livelihoods of many families in the community.

Vote of Confidence in Continuity

The community's satisfaction with Abejide's representation in the national assembly is reflected in the PDA's vote of confidence in his continued service. The association's acknowledgement of Abejide's superior performance compared to his predecessors is indicative of the positive changes he has brought about in the community.

In conclusion, the PDA's letter of appreciation is a testament to Abejide's dedication to serve his constituency, highlighting his impactful initiatives and exceptional service to the Yagba community. This recognition underscores the importance of effective representation in achieving community development and progress.