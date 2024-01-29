Poll Reveals Undecided Voters in 2024 Washington Governor's Race

A recent Crosscut/Elway Poll concerning the 2024 Washington state governor's race has unveiled a striking revelation: only 24% of registered voters have made a decision on which candidate they will vote for. This figure is markedly less than the 52% who had made a choice at this point in the 2012 race, a time when no incumbent was in the running.

The Four Main Contenders

The current race comprises four prominent candidates: Attorney General Bob Ferguson, former Congressman Dave Reichert, State Sen. Mark Mullet, and former school board member Semi Bird. As of now, Ferguson holds a slender lead over Reichert, but the race remains volatile with many voters still wavering.

Partisan Politics and The Path to Victory

The poll anticipates a highly partisan campaign ahead, with party identification and ideology emerging as the top determinants for voters when selecting a candidate. Both Ferguson and Reichert are leading within their respective parties but have yet to cement their support among partisans and leaners.

Republican candidates face a challenging terrain in Washington, a state that has not elected a Republican governor in two generations. Moreover, Democrats currently outnumber Republicans among voters. For a Republican candidate to clinch victory, they would need to pull not only all Republican and Republican-leaning voters, but also true Independents and a significant chunk of Democrat-leaning Independents.

Key Issues and Potential Game Changers

Key issues that have been identified in the poll include police pursuit reform, the capital gains tax, parental rights, funding for mental health, utility rebates, and housing. The influence of Donald Trump and the contentious issue of abortion are expected to significantly sway the outcome of the election.