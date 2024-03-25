Poll Reveals Low Voter Motivation Among Young Black Americans Ahead of November Elections

A recent poll conducted by In Our Own Voice: National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda with PerryUndem has unveiled a concerning trend: less than 40 percent of young Black voters are motivated to vote in the upcoming November elections. The survey, revealing a stark contrast to the 59 percent of all respondents who expressed certainty in their voting plans, underscores a potential problem for President Joe Biden, who benefited greatly from Black voter support in 2020.

Understanding the Voter Enthusiasm Gap

The poll highlighted a pronounced gender divide, with 63 percent of Black men almost certain to vote in November compared to 56 percent of Black women. Furthermore, while 54 percent of total respondents deemed voting in the 2024 elections as "extremely important," a lesser 48 percent of young Black voters shared this sentiment. Notably, 25 percent of these young voters have contemplated abstaining from voting as a form of protest, citing dissatisfaction with candidate choices and pressing issues like the ongoing war in Gaza.

The Biden-Harris Campaign Response

In an effort to re-engage Black voters, the Biden-Harris campaign has launched new ads on Black-owned media platforms, emphasizing the administration's contributions to the Black community, including investments in Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Despite these efforts, 48 percent of young voters maintain an unfavorable view of Biden, with 41 percent expressing similar sentiments towards Vice President Harris. These statistics suggest a challenging road ahead for the Biden-Harris campaign in securing the young Black voter demographic.

Impact on Future Elections

The poll's findings underscore the potential impact young Black voters could have on future elections, with 72 percent recognizing their community's power to influence election outcomes. Those motivated to vote cite the protection of rights and freedoms, and the legacy of those who fought for voting rights, as their primary motivators. The survey also indicates that economic concerns, including the cost of living and taxation, alongside education on American history, are top priorities for young Black voters.

This poll sheds light on the critical need for political campaigns to directly address the concerns and aspirations of young Black voters. As the November elections approach, the engagement and mobilization of this demographic could indeed prove pivotal in shaping the political landscape.