Poll Reveals Black Women's Growing Concerns on Pregnancy Risks Post-Roe Overturn

Nearly two years after the Supreme Court's landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a new poll underscores the heightened apprehensions among Black women regarding pregnancy and birth safety. Conducted by In Our Own Voice: National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda with PerryUndem, the study reveals deep-seated worries about potential health risks and legal implications of pregnancy in an era of restrictive reproductive rights.

Disproportionate Risks and Legal Fears

Black women have historically faced significant disparities in maternal health outcomes, with pregnancy-related mortality rates three to four times higher than those of their white counterparts. The poll highlights that nearly 40 percent of Black women of reproductive age now feel less safe when considering pregnancy, attributing their fears to the increased risk of death and potential legal repercussions in states with stringent abortion laws. Moreover, one in three respondents in restrictive states expressed concerns over the possibility of being arrested for pregnancy-related issues, underscoring the urgent need for supportive reproductive health policies.

Racial and Gender Bias in Healthcare

The survey also sheds light on the pervasive racial and gender bias within the healthcare system, with a majority of Black women reporting discrimination while seeking medical care, especially during pregnancy. This systemic bias, coupled with the recent rollback of abortion rights, has propelled Black maternal health to the forefront of critical issues, with 53 percent of respondents deeming it "extremely important." The findings underscore the necessity for comprehensive healthcare reforms that address both the implicit biases and the explicit legal barriers affecting Black women's reproductive health.

Abortion Access as a Key Electoral Issue

As the United States approaches another election cycle, the poll indicates that abortion access has emerged as a pivotal issue for Black voters. With a staggering 77 percent advocating for the legality of abortion in all or most cases, and nearly 80 percent supporting state amendments to safeguard reproductive decision-making rights, the data reflects a strong consensus among Black voters on the importance of reproductive freedom. This collective stance signals a call to action for elected officials and candidates to prioritize and promote a Reproductive Justice policy framework that aligns with the community's demands for accessible and affordable reproductive care.

The poll's findings offer a sobering glimpse into the challenges Black women face in the post-Roe landscape, highlighting the intersection of racial injustice and reproductive rights. As the nation grapples with these pressing issues, the voices of Black women and voters underscore the critical need for policies that ensure safe, equitable access to reproductive healthcare and uphold the fundamental right to make decisions about one's own body.