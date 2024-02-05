Poll Reveals 74% Americans Anticipate Trump's Denial of 2024 Election Results

In an eye-opening revelation, a recent CNN poll indicates that a staggering 74% of Americans are of the belief that former President Donald Trump would decline to acknowledge defeat if he were to lose the 2024 presidential election. This figure represents a marked surge in the expectation of election denial from Trump, in comparison to similar polls conducted in the run-up to the 2024 election.

A Sharp Rise in Public Sentiment

Before the 2020 elections, approximately 55% of respondents in August and 58% in October anticipated Trump's refusal to accept a losing outcome. However, Trump's actual rejection of the 2020 election results, coupled with the violent attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, by his supporters, incited by repeated unfounded claims of a stolen or fraudulent election, appear to have significantly influenced current public opinion.

Denial Rhetoric and Legal Cases

The discussion also extends to the expectation of election denial rhetoric, the public belief in the obligation to accept the verdict, Trump's persistent attempts to sow seeds of election denial rhetoric for the upcoming 2024 race, and related legal cases. The content also takes into account a Supreme Court ruling and details about the CNN poll methodology.

An In-depth Analysis of the Poll

The analysis provides a comprehensive examination of the CNN poll demonstrating that a significant majority of Americans foresee Trump's refusal to concede in the event of a 2024 election loss. This deep-dive into the poll compares it with similar surveys conducted in 2020, shedding light on the evolving political landscape in the US.