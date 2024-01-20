Poll Places Dr Gideon Boako Ahead in NPP's Parliamentary Primaries

An undercurrent of change is sweeping across the Tano North Constituency, as the latest poll conducted by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) places Dr. Gideon Boako, the current spokesperson to the vice-president, distinctly ahead in the race for the New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s parliamentary primaries. The poll results, broadcasted on Asempa Fm in Accra, indicate a strong preference among NPP delegates for Dr. Boako over the incumbent MP, Hon Freda Prempeh.

Advertisment

Overwhelming Support for Dr. Boako

The research findings reveal that a significant 79% of NPP delegates in the constituency are gearing up to cast their vote in favor of Dr. Boako, while a mere 16% are throwing their weight behind Hon Prempeh. About 5% of the delegates remain undecided. This overwhelming support for Dr. Boako underscores the delegates' confidence in his vision and competence, which were integral parameters in the poll's evaluation process.

Delegates' Disillusionment with the Incumbent MP

The poll also brings to light the delegates' growing disillusionment with the incumbent MP's performance, particularly in relation to job creation and opportunity provision. This dissatisfaction is a major factor propelling the delegates towards Dr. Boako, who they believe is better equipped to address their concerns and effectively represent the party.

Notably, Dr. Boako emerges as the only aspirant with a commanding lead against a sitting MP across the country. This lead, as indicated by the poll, sets the stage for a historic victory in the upcoming parliamentary primaries. The final elections are scheduled for January 27, 2024, with an expected turnout of approximately 700 delegates.