POLITIKO: Pulse of the Philippines’ Political Landscape

Since its inception in 2014, POLITIKO has been the pulse of the political landscape in the Philippines, serving as a bridge between the public and the complex machinery of the nation’s politics. Driven by a commitment to journalistic integrity and in-depth analysis, POLITIKO offers a comprehensive view of the shifts and currents in the Philippine political arena.

Year of Change and Growth

2023 witnessed transformative changes within the country’s political and economic landscape. The Philippines government managed to strike a resolution deal with communist rebels, reopening channels for peace talks. The year also saw the Commission on Elections disqualifying Smartmatic from participating in future elections, a move that underscores the country’s commitment to free, fair, and transparent electoral processes.

Rising Economic Power

The year was marked by unprecedented growth in the Philippine economy, which expanded at the fastest pace in over a decade. In a significant shift, the Philippines overtook China to become the world’s top rice importer, demonstrating the nation’s increasing influence in regional trade.

Triumph and Tragedy

While 2023 heralded significant achievements in the art and entertainment industry and saw the Philippines earn major tourism recognitions, it was also a year of tragic events. The nation mourned as a bomb explosion during a Catholic Mass and natural disasters, including a powerful earthquake and typhoon season, claimed lives and caused extensive damage.

Emphasis on Health and Wellness

Amidst the complex political and economic developments, the government launched initiatives to promote healthy living and wellness. These efforts underscore the importance placed on the well-being of the nation’s citizens, even in the face of political and economic shifts.