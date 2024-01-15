PolitiFact Rates Nikki Haley’s Immigration Claim as ‘Mostly False’

Republican primary presidential candidate Nikki Haley, who also served as the governor of South Carolina and U.N. ambassador, has recently made a contentious claim regarding the state of illegal immigration during President Joe Biden’s administration. Haley’s assertion that 8 million individuals have illegally entered the U.S., with only 142,000 being deported, has been scrutinized and rated as ‘Mostly False’ by PolitiFact.

Analyzed Claim

The 8 million figure, according to Haley, represents the total influx of individuals crossing into the U.S. illegally under Biden’s administration. However, PolitiFact’s analysis illuminates a different perspective, indicating that this statistic stands for the number of encounters by immigration officials rather than unique individuals. In fact, the actual number of people who have been released into the U.S. is estimated at around 2.3 million. This demographic largely consists of families, with about 356,000 being unaccompanied children. It is also worth noting that an estimated 391,000 individuals have managed to slip past border authorities.

The Reality of Deportations

Contrary to Haley’s claim of only 142,000 deportations, this figure only encompasses U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) removals in fiscal year 2023, and fails to reflect the complete picture of migrant expulsions. The total number of removals, returns, and expulsions under Biden’s administration tallies up to approximately 3.6 million events. This number includes ICE removals, which occur following a court order and may even involve long-term residents, as well as border ‘returns’ and ‘expulsions’ under Title 42.

Understanding Title 42

Title 42 is a public health policy that was introduced during the Trump administration with the aim of curbing the spread of COVID-19. This policy has been instrumental in the expulsion of migrants, with around 2.5 million Title 42 expulsions recorded by mid-May 2023. These expulsions are a significant part of the overall immigration events under Biden’s administration, and their omission in Haley’s claim paints an incomplete and misleading picture of the current state of immigration.