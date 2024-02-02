Politics of Animosity: The Rising Polarization in US Politics

Political polarization in the United States has escalated, permeating beyond ideological differences to a point where mutual disdain characterizes the relationship between individuals of opposing parties. The hostility is palpable in the language employed to describe members of the rival party, with terms such as immoral, lazy, dishonest, unintelligent, and closed-minded being commonplace.

Escalation of Negative Perceptions

Data sourced from the Pew Research Center paints a worrisome picture: there has been a significant escalation in negative perceptions between the years 2016 and 2022. Disturbingly, approximately 30% of Americans, cutting across both major political parties, perceive their political counterparts as less than fully human, drawing parallels with animals.

Animosity as Political Allegiance

David French, a conservative evangelical lawyer and columnist, posits that for a considerable number of Republicans, their political alliance stems from animosity towards Democrats. Public figures like the polarizing Donald Trump, knowingly or unknowingly, have fanned these flames of sentiment.

In response to the spiraling trend of demonization, 'bridging groups' have surfaced. These non-profit organizations aim to curtail polarization by initiating dialogue between individuals with polar-opposite political views. Their objective isn't to convert or sway stances on issues, but to alter the antagonistic perceptions individuals harbor against each other.