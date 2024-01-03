en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

Politics and Sustainability: The High-Stakes Dance of 2024

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:34 am EST
Politics and Sustainability: The High-Stakes Dance of 2024

The dance between politics and sustainability is set to take center stage in 2024 as stakeholders across various sectors engage in critical debates and policy-making. The intersection of these two sectors is a labyrinth of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policies, climate disclosures, carbon markets, and plastic pollution treaties.

The ESG Battle

One of the major flashpoints is the intensifying battle over ESG policies. Republicans are escalating their efforts against asset management firms through subpoenas and lawsuits, challenging their commitment to sustainable investments. In contrast, supporters of corporate climate action are counteracting with substantial funding, signifying a high-stakes tug of war.

The Climate Disclosure Conundrum

Another brewing storm is the evolving landscape of climate disclosures. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is mulling over a rule that would mandate publicly traded companies to disclose their carbon footprint and climate risks. Particularly contentious are Scope 3 emissions, encompassing a company’s supply chain. Legislation mandating these disclosures have already been enacted in states like California, sparking considerations for similar measures worldwide.

Questioning the Voluntary Carbon Market

The voluntary carbon market is under the microscope as standard setters strive to bolster its credibility following reports of dubious environmental benefits from some offset projects. The impending release of assessments for the Core Carbon Principles framework by the Integrity Council for Voluntary Carbon Markets signifies a crucial moment for the credibility of this market. Unresolved components of the 2015 Paris Agreement related to carbon markets are set to be addressed at the impending COP29 in Azerbaijan.

The Global Push Against Plastic Pollution

Internationally, the push for a U.N. treaty to reduce plastic pollution reaches a critical juncture, with only two rounds of formal talks remaining. Diplomats are faced with the daunting task of navigating draft texts and resolving key issues such as plastic production limits, bans on specific chemicals, and financing and waste management measures. Domestically, states are examining recycling reforms to shift the financial onus of product disposal onto producers as part of broader efforts to reduce plastic pollution.

As we stand at the threshold of 2024, the stakes have never been higher. The intertwining of politics and sustainability promises challenging debates, intense policy-making, and potentially transformative regulations. Only time will tell if these efforts will lead to substantial and lasting changes in our approach to sustainability.

0
Climate & Environment International Relations Politics
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2024: A Pivotal Year for Sustainability Amidst Political Drama

By BNN Correspondents

Water Insecurity Looms over Bangladesh amid Groundwater Mismanagement and Climate Change

By Muhammad Jawad

Panama Canal Drought: An Environmental Crisis Threatening Global Trade

By Shivani Chauhan

Project Devika: North India's First River Rejuvenation Project Nears Completion

By Dil Bar Irshad

Watsco, Inc. Marks 50 Years of Dividends; Plays Significant Role in Cl ...
@Business · 25 mins
Watsco, Inc. Marks 50 Years of Dividends; Plays Significant Role in Cl ...
heart comment 0
Wales’s Mining Legacy: A Mountain of Concern

By BNN Correspondents

Wales's Mining Legacy: A Mountain of Concern
The Rhondda Valley: A Community Living with the Legacy of Coalmining

By BNN Correspondents

The Rhondda Valley: A Community Living with the Legacy of Coalmining
Revolutionary Solar Panels Promise a Greener Future

By Ebenezer Mensah

Revolutionary Solar Panels Promise a Greener Future
Norway’s Petroleum Directorate Rebrands, Signifying Green Transition

By Justice Nwafor

Norway's Petroleum Directorate Rebrands, Signifying Green Transition
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Girls' Basketball Round-Up: Victories, High Scores, and Unexpected Cancellations
16 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball Round-Up: Victories, High Scores, and Unexpected Cancellations
Faron Pharmaceuticals to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: Unveiling Bexmarilimab
19 seconds
Faron Pharmaceuticals to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: Unveiling Bexmarilimab
High School Boys' Basketball: A Showcase of Skill and Strategy
19 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball: A Showcase of Skill and Strategy
High School Girls' Basketball: A Display of Athletic Triumph
59 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball: A Display of Athletic Triumph
Oranges: A Citrus Powerhouse of Wellness
1 min
Oranges: A Citrus Powerhouse of Wellness
Trimble Tech Bulldogs Secure Second Consecutive Win, Diamond Hill-Jarvis Eagles Struggle Continues
1 min
Trimble Tech Bulldogs Secure Second Consecutive Win, Diamond Hill-Jarvis Eagles Struggle Continues
Mayo's Senior Football Team Faces London in Connacht FBD Quarter Final
1 min
Mayo's Senior Football Team Faces London in Connacht FBD Quarter Final
Phil Parkinson Hails Support of Hollywood Owners in Wrexham's Remarkable Turnaround
2 mins
Phil Parkinson Hails Support of Hollywood Owners in Wrexham's Remarkable Turnaround
Insight's Kwesi Pratt Highlights Extreme Security Measures for Ghana's Electoral Commission
2 mins
Insight's Kwesi Pratt Highlights Extreme Security Measures for Ghana's Electoral Commission
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app