Politics and Sustainability: The High-Stakes Dance of 2024

The dance between politics and sustainability is set to take center stage in 2024 as stakeholders across various sectors engage in critical debates and policy-making. The intersection of these two sectors is a labyrinth of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policies, climate disclosures, carbon markets, and plastic pollution treaties.

The ESG Battle

One of the major flashpoints is the intensifying battle over ESG policies. Republicans are escalating their efforts against asset management firms through subpoenas and lawsuits, challenging their commitment to sustainable investments. In contrast, supporters of corporate climate action are counteracting with substantial funding, signifying a high-stakes tug of war.

The Climate Disclosure Conundrum

Another brewing storm is the evolving landscape of climate disclosures. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is mulling over a rule that would mandate publicly traded companies to disclose their carbon footprint and climate risks. Particularly contentious are Scope 3 emissions, encompassing a company’s supply chain. Legislation mandating these disclosures have already been enacted in states like California, sparking considerations for similar measures worldwide.

Questioning the Voluntary Carbon Market

The voluntary carbon market is under the microscope as standard setters strive to bolster its credibility following reports of dubious environmental benefits from some offset projects. The impending release of assessments for the Core Carbon Principles framework by the Integrity Council for Voluntary Carbon Markets signifies a crucial moment for the credibility of this market. Unresolved components of the 2015 Paris Agreement related to carbon markets are set to be addressed at the impending COP29 in Azerbaijan.

The Global Push Against Plastic Pollution

Internationally, the push for a U.N. treaty to reduce plastic pollution reaches a critical juncture, with only two rounds of formal talks remaining. Diplomats are faced with the daunting task of navigating draft texts and resolving key issues such as plastic production limits, bans on specific chemicals, and financing and waste management measures. Domestically, states are examining recycling reforms to shift the financial onus of product disposal onto producers as part of broader efforts to reduce plastic pollution.

As we stand at the threshold of 2024, the stakes have never been higher. The intertwining of politics and sustainability promises challenging debates, intense policy-making, and potentially transformative regulations. Only time will tell if these efforts will lead to substantial and lasting changes in our approach to sustainability.