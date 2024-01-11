en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

POLITICO’s Global Playbook: Navigating Global Politics in 2024

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:34 pm EST
POLITICO’s Global Playbook: Navigating Global Politics in 2024

As 2024 unfolds, POLITICO’s Global Playbook is gearing up to provide comprehensive coverage of significant worldwide events, including the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, and a series of vital elections in the United States, the European Union, India, and the United Kingdom. Suzanne Lynch, a seasoned member of POLITICO’s international team of journalists, underscores the crucial role these gatherings will play in sculpting the global political terrain.

World Economic Forum: Rebuilding Trust

Now marking its 54th year, the WEF has grown into a prominent event drawing global leaders, government representatives, and influential figures. Yet, similar to the landscape of U.S. politics, there is growing concern about its leadership and the pressing need for generational change. This year, the forum is centered on the theme of ‘Rebuilding Trust’, and will concentrate on promoting transparency, consistency, and accountability.

COP28 Aftermath and the Controversial COP29 Leadership

The aftermath of the COP28 United Nations Climate Change Conference has sparked controversy, notably the decision to assign former oil executives to spearhead climate discussions. This move has raised eyebrows about the genuine commitment to shifting away from fossil fuels. As Azerbaijan prepares to host COP29, it has appointed Mukhtar Babayev, a former oil industry figure, as president, triggering a backlash from NGOs and climate activists. Despite the skepticism, the U.N. has endorsed Babayev’s appointment, citing the progress made during COP28 in acknowledging the need to diminish reliance on fossil fuels.

U.S. Elections and the Inflation Conundrum

A public opinion poll suggests that for President Joe Biden to triumph in 2024, he needs a tailored message on inflation. The survey, commissioned by Blueprint and conducted by YouGov, indicates that voters highly favor Biden’s policies on agricultural supply chains, antitrust enforcement, and reducing the deficit.

Europe’s Security Concerns amid U.S. Politics

Europeans are apprehensive about the potential impact of a second term with former United States President Donald Trump on their security alliance with the U.S. They aim to build firewalls and implement measures to protect their relationship with the U.S., focusing on military preparedness, decision-making processes, and reinforcing ties between transatlantic stakeholders.

0
Europe Politics United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
32 mins ago
The Race against Time: ESA's Quest to Extend the Lifespan of Satellite Atomic Clocks
Atomic clocks, the invisible yet indispensible cogwheel in the machinery of navigation satellites, are the focus of a crucial initiative by the European Space Agency (ESA). These highly sophisticated timekeepers, which use the behavior of electrons to keep time, are essential for the accurate location data provided by satellites. However, given their complexity, they are
The Race against Time: ESA's Quest to Extend the Lifespan of Satellite Atomic Clocks
300,000 Poles Protest Against Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Media Policies
1 hour ago
300,000 Poles Protest Against Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Media Policies
ECB's June Meeting Crucial for Interest Rate Decisions: Chief Economist Philip Lane
2 hours ago
ECB's June Meeting Crucial for Interest Rate Decisions: Chief Economist Philip Lane
Free Speech Zone Campaign: A Call to Safeguard Democracy in Poland
47 mins ago
Free Speech Zone Campaign: A Call to Safeguard Democracy in Poland
Controversy Over Proposed Transformation of San Anton Gardens' Conservatory
58 mins ago
Controversy Over Proposed Transformation of San Anton Gardens' Conservatory
Historic Abdication in Denmark: Queen Margrethe II Makes Way for Crown Prince Frederik
1 hour ago
Historic Abdication in Denmark: Queen Margrethe II Makes Way for Crown Prince Frederik
Latest Headlines
World News
From Last to Playoff Contenders: The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans
3 mins
From Last to Playoff Contenders: The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans
Dominance Unscathed: Trump Set to Influence Iowa Caucus Amid Legal Challenges
3 mins
Dominance Unscathed: Trump Set to Influence Iowa Caucus Amid Legal Challenges
Psychiatrist Speaks Out on Mental Health Crisis in Wake of AI CEO's Tragic Case
3 mins
Psychiatrist Speaks Out on Mental Health Crisis in Wake of AI CEO's Tragic Case
Alex Berenguer Seals Athletic Bilbao Victory, De Bruyne Inspires Man City Triumph
3 mins
Alex Berenguer Seals Athletic Bilbao Victory, De Bruyne Inspires Man City Triumph
Somalia's Regional Football Tournament Suspended Amid Safety Concerns
8 mins
Somalia's Regional Football Tournament Suspended Amid Safety Concerns
Taiwan Elects Democratic Progressive Party's Lai Ching-te Amid U.S. Campaign Adjustments for Iowa Caucuses
8 mins
Taiwan Elects Democratic Progressive Party's Lai Ching-te Amid U.S. Campaign Adjustments for Iowa Caucuses
Trump Thanks Notorious Mobster Gravano for Endorsement of His Character
9 mins
Trump Thanks Notorious Mobster Gravano for Endorsement of His Character
John Kerry Leaves Climate Czar Post to Join Biden's Re-election Campaign
10 mins
John Kerry Leaves Climate Czar Post to Join Biden's Re-election Campaign
Social Media and Mental Health: A Mother's Tale
10 mins
Social Media and Mental Health: A Mother's Tale
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
51 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
4 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
5 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
6 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
7 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app