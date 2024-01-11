POLITICO’s Global Playbook: Navigating Global Politics in 2024

As 2024 unfolds, POLITICO’s Global Playbook is gearing up to provide comprehensive coverage of significant worldwide events, including the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, and a series of vital elections in the United States, the European Union, India, and the United Kingdom. Suzanne Lynch, a seasoned member of POLITICO’s international team of journalists, underscores the crucial role these gatherings will play in sculpting the global political terrain.

World Economic Forum: Rebuilding Trust

Now marking its 54th year, the WEF has grown into a prominent event drawing global leaders, government representatives, and influential figures. Yet, similar to the landscape of U.S. politics, there is growing concern about its leadership and the pressing need for generational change. This year, the forum is centered on the theme of ‘Rebuilding Trust’, and will concentrate on promoting transparency, consistency, and accountability.

COP28 Aftermath and the Controversial COP29 Leadership

The aftermath of the COP28 United Nations Climate Change Conference has sparked controversy, notably the decision to assign former oil executives to spearhead climate discussions. This move has raised eyebrows about the genuine commitment to shifting away from fossil fuels. As Azerbaijan prepares to host COP29, it has appointed Mukhtar Babayev, a former oil industry figure, as president, triggering a backlash from NGOs and climate activists. Despite the skepticism, the U.N. has endorsed Babayev’s appointment, citing the progress made during COP28 in acknowledging the need to diminish reliance on fossil fuels.

U.S. Elections and the Inflation Conundrum

A public opinion poll suggests that for President Joe Biden to triumph in 2024, he needs a tailored message on inflation. The survey, commissioned by Blueprint and conducted by YouGov, indicates that voters highly favor Biden’s policies on agricultural supply chains, antitrust enforcement, and reducing the deficit.

Europe’s Security Concerns amid U.S. Politics

Europeans are apprehensive about the potential impact of a second term with former United States President Donald Trump on their security alliance with the U.S. They aim to build firewalls and implement measures to protect their relationship with the U.S., focusing on military preparedness, decision-making processes, and reinforcing ties between transatlantic stakeholders.