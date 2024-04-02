Politicians vs Lawyers: Battle Shapes Australia's Immigration Policy Amid High Court Clashes

ANALYSIS: While federal politics typically presents as a duel between major parties, a subtler but equally potent conflict simmers beneath, pitting politicians against lawyers, reshaping the landscape of immigration policy. This enduring battle gains new relevance amid recent High Court judgments and legislative attempts to navigate the complex terrain of border security and citizenship laws.

Historical Context and Recent Developments

The friction between Australia's legislative and judicial branches is not new, but its impact on immigration policy has become increasingly pronounced. The government's efforts to expand its powers, notably through proposals to strip citizenship in cases related to terrorism, have spotlighted the legal challenges posed by the judiciary. Cases like the contentious proposal by former Prime Minister Tony Abbott, which aimed at expanding the immigration minister's authority to revoke citizenship, illustrate the depth of this conflict. This proposal, met with fierce