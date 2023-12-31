en English
Crime

Political Vendetta or Legal Action? Mysuru MP Accuses Karnataka CM of Unfairly Targeting His Family

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:58 am EST
Political Vendetta or Legal Action? Mysuru MP Accuses Karnataka CM of Unfairly Targeting His Family

In an explosive political feud that’s currently dominating the Indian political landscape, Mysuru Member of Parliament (MP) Prap Simha has accused Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of harnessing political vendetta. Simha alleges that Siddaramaiah is using his political power to unfairly target his family ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. The accusation has been triggered by the arrest of Vikram Simha, Pratap Simha’s brother, who has been charged with illegally felling trees in Hassan district, Karnataka.

Political Conspiracy or Law Enforcement?

Pratap Simha asserts that the arrest of his brother is not an isolated incident but part of a grand political conspiracy. Siddaramaiah’s son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, had previously vacated the Varuna assembly seat, reportedly to prepare for a run in the Lok Sabha elections. Pratap Simha suggests that Siddaramaiah is now orchestrating a smear campaign against his family to defame him, thereby creating a political vacuum that his son can fill.

Legalities and Accusations

The MP has raised serious questions about the legality of his brother’s arrest. Despite Vikram Simha’s name not featuring on the initial FIR and him not absconding, he was taken into custody. Pratap Simha has sarcastically hinted that Siddaramaiah might as well arrest his mother and sister too, further fueling the fiery political discourse.

Government’s Response

In response to these accusations, Karnataka forest minister Eshwar Khandre affirmed Vikram Simha’s involvement in the tree felling case. He stated that necessary legal actions would be pursued, emphasizing that justice would not be compromised for political gains. The minister’s statement, however, did little to pacify the heated political climate, highlighting the intense power dynamics at play in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

Crime India Politics
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

