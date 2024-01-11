Political Uproar and Protests in Bihar Following Gang-Rape of Mahadalit Minors in Patna

In a distressing turn of events, Bihar has been rocked by a horrifying gang-rape incident involving two Mahadalit minor girls in Patna’s Phulwarisharif area. This has triggered significant political and social unrest in the region. The incident has not only raised questions about the law and order situation in Bihar but has also led to a political slugfest, with the opposition using it as ammo against the Nitish Kumar-led government.

Unfortunate Slip of Tongue Sparks Controversy

Adding fuel to the fire, Tej Pratap Yadav, the Bihar minister and son of RJD chief Lalu Yadav, inadvertently referred to the incident as a ‘karnaama’ (achievement) while trying to assure stern action against the culprits. This unfortunate slip of tongue has sparked a controversy, with critics accusing him of trivializing the gruesome incident.

Local Protests and Police Response

The ghastly incident prompted local protests, with outraged citizens blocking traffic to demand justice. The police, in response, have promised to arrest the suspects within the next 48 hours. However, the victims’ relatives claim the local police were slow to react, accusing them of failing to file an FIR promptly.

Political Tensions Escalates

The political tensions came to a head as the BJP criticized the Nitish Kumar-led government for the deteriorating law and order situation, suggesting a return of ‘jungle raj’ (lawlessness) to Bihar. The BJP also indirectly called on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to address the crime amidst his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra preparations. Former union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy condemned the state government, contending that the rising crime rates deter investment in Bihar.

In the aftermath of the incident, one of the rape victims succumbed to her injuries, while the other is fighting for her life at AIIMS, Patna. The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the nation and has put Bihar’s law and order situation under the scanner, with calls for swift justice and policy changes growing louder.