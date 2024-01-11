en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Political Uproar and Protests in Bihar Following Gang-Rape of Mahadalit Minors in Patna

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:17 am EST
Political Uproar and Protests in Bihar Following Gang-Rape of Mahadalit Minors in Patna

In a distressing turn of events, Bihar has been rocked by a horrifying gang-rape incident involving two Mahadalit minor girls in Patna’s Phulwarisharif area. This has triggered significant political and social unrest in the region. The incident has not only raised questions about the law and order situation in Bihar but has also led to a political slugfest, with the opposition using it as ammo against the Nitish Kumar-led government.

Unfortunate Slip of Tongue Sparks Controversy

Adding fuel to the fire, Tej Pratap Yadav, the Bihar minister and son of RJD chief Lalu Yadav, inadvertently referred to the incident as a ‘karnaama’ (achievement) while trying to assure stern action against the culprits. This unfortunate slip of tongue has sparked a controversy, with critics accusing him of trivializing the gruesome incident.

Local Protests and Police Response

The ghastly incident prompted local protests, with outraged citizens blocking traffic to demand justice. The police, in response, have promised to arrest the suspects within the next 48 hours. However, the victims’ relatives claim the local police were slow to react, accusing them of failing to file an FIR promptly.

Political Tensions Escalates

The political tensions came to a head as the BJP criticized the Nitish Kumar-led government for the deteriorating law and order situation, suggesting a return of ‘jungle raj’ (lawlessness) to Bihar. The BJP also indirectly called on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to address the crime amidst his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra preparations. Former union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy condemned the state government, contending that the rising crime rates deter investment in Bihar.

In the aftermath of the incident, one of the rape victims succumbed to her injuries, while the other is fighting for her life at AIIMS, Patna. The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the nation and has put Bihar’s law and order situation under the scanner, with calls for swift justice and policy changes growing louder.

0
Crime India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Collie's Arson Crisis: Local Woman Charged with Multiple Bushfires
On a blistering day in the quaint town of Collie, south of Perth, a series of bushfires engulfed the landscape, stirring panic and uncertainty among its residents. The fires, described as ‘suspicious,’ were not the result of nature’s fury but a sinister act of arson. The alleged perpetrator, a 30-year-old local woman named Holly Patricia
Collie's Arson Crisis: Local Woman Charged with Multiple Bushfires
Pharmacist Banned for 18 Months over Professional Misconduct
10 mins ago
Pharmacist Banned for 18 Months over Professional Misconduct
PJH Group's Assistant Manager Caught Stealing: A Case of Workplace Theft
12 mins ago
PJH Group's Assistant Manager Caught Stealing: A Case of Workplace Theft
Collie Woman Charged with Starting Bushfires: A Community in Shock
5 mins ago
Collie Woman Charged with Starting Bushfires: A Community in Shock
Ex-Partner of Australia's Worst Gang Rapist Faces Court
7 mins ago
Ex-Partner of Australia's Worst Gang Rapist Faces Court
Encounter in Uttar Pradesh: One Criminal Dead, Goods Worth Rs 20 Lakh Recovered
9 mins ago
Encounter in Uttar Pradesh: One Criminal Dead, Goods Worth Rs 20 Lakh Recovered
Latest Headlines
World News
Surviving TTP: A Mother's Battle, A Story of Hope and Plasma Donations
2 mins
Surviving TTP: A Mother's Battle, A Story of Hope and Plasma Donations
First Lady Jill Biden Advocates for Second Term, Stresses Importance of Democracy
2 mins
First Lady Jill Biden Advocates for Second Term, Stresses Importance of Democracy
Günther Steiner Departs Haas F1 Team; Ayao Komatsu Appointed as New Principal
3 mins
Günther Steiner Departs Haas F1 Team; Ayao Komatsu Appointed as New Principal
Lamar Wilkerson Leads Sam Houston to Victory Over Western Kentucky
4 mins
Lamar Wilkerson Leads Sam Houston to Victory Over Western Kentucky
Israeli PM Netanyahu Commits to Prolonged Military Operations Against Hamas
5 mins
Israeli PM Netanyahu Commits to Prolonged Military Operations Against Hamas
OxVox Champions Sustainable Travel: The Triangle Stadium Three Point Pledge Gains Momentum
5 mins
OxVox Champions Sustainable Travel: The Triangle Stadium Three Point Pledge Gains Momentum
Unrest in Cyprus Government Following Cabinet Reshuffle
5 mins
Unrest in Cyprus Government Following Cabinet Reshuffle
Azimio Coalition's Focus: Strengthening Existing Alliance, Not Forming New One
6 mins
Azimio Coalition's Focus: Strengthening Existing Alliance, Not Forming New One
Qatar's Goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham Sets Sights on Asian Cup Triumph
8 mins
Qatar's Goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham Sets Sights on Asian Cup Triumph
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
17 mins
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
2 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
3 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
4 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
4 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
6 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
10 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app