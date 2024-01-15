Political Upheaval in Ondo State as Allen Sowore Resigns from PDP

Former Special Assistant to the late Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, and one-time Adviser to ex-Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, Allen Sowore, has tendered his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Advertisment

The move comes amidst escalating internal disputes within the Ondo State chapter of the PDP, marking a significant shift in the state's political landscape.

Sowore, a human rights lawyer who previously held the role of Director of Media and Publicity in the Ondo South Senatorial District for the 2023 General Election, submitted his resignation to the PDP Chairman in Apoi Ward ll Kiribo, Ese-Odo Local Government.

In the letter, he cited the ongoing crises within the party as a key impetus for his decision to exit, expressing his growing concern over the persistent internal disputes.