en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

Political Upheaval in Ector County: ‘The Party to Restore the Party’ Event Signals Change

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:17 pm EST
Political Upheaval in Ector County: ‘The Party to Restore the Party’ Event Signals Change

A wave of change is swelling in Ector County as political newcomers rise to challenge the status quo. The epicenter of this political churn is an event titled ‘The Party to Restore the Party’, scheduled to take place on January 9th at Jimbo’s Garage, a popular local venue located at 1541 JBS Parkway.

Meeting Grounds for Political Contestants

The event, organized between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., will serve as a platform for local political figures vying for various local offices, including precinct chairs. Among the attendees is Donna Kelm, a fresh face challenging the incumbent Ector County GOP Chair Tisha Crow. The gathering is also marked by the presence of Ronnie Lewis, the event organizer, who himself is a candidate for precinct chair.

Effort to Boost Voter Participation

One crucial aspect of this event is the availability of voter registration forms, emphasizing the need for increased voter participation in the local political process. Ronnie Lewis elucidated that this provision is a part of their strategy to mobilize the electorate and ensure a more inclusive local political landscape.

A Reaction to Current Officeholders’ Tactics

This event and the influx of new candidates can be partly attributed to dissatisfaction with the current officeholders. Allegations of bullying tactics employed by precinct chairs, including the use of fake social media accounts, have been cited as a primary motivator for the newcomers. This drive to challenge the incumbent officeholders symbolizes a yearning for change in the local political sphere, marking an exciting time for Ector County’s political scene.

0
Local News Politics United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

City Council Meeting: Comprehensive Agenda and Public Participation

By Salman Khan

Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan Proceeds on Original Date Amidst Request for Change

By BNN Correspondents

Peter Marchetti Inaugurated as Pittsfield's New Mayor: A Focus on Community and Future Prosperity

By Ebenezer Mensah

Parents' Safety Concerns Mount over Hazardous Waste in Penticton's Playgrounds

By Olalekan Adigun

Tragedies, Triumphs, and Tales: A Community Chronicle ...
@Australia · 27 mins
Tragedies, Triumphs, and Tales: A Community Chronicle ...
heart comment 0
Bettendorf’s Crow Creek Dog Park to Reopen Amid Mystery Respiratory Disease

By Olalekan Adigun

Bettendorf's Crow Creek Dog Park to Reopen Amid Mystery Respiratory Disease
Clarksville City Council to Vote on Speedway Property Purchase for Recreational Complex

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Clarksville City Council to Vote on Speedway Property Purchase for Recreational Complex
Katikati Gears Up for 150th Anniversary Celebration: A Tribute to History and Cultural Diversity

By Mazhar Abbas

Katikati Gears Up for 150th Anniversary Celebration: A Tribute to History and Cultural Diversity
Lethbridge’s Back Alley Naming Project: Honoring Local History and Community

By Wojciech Zylm

Lethbridge's Back Alley Naming Project: Honoring Local History and Community
Latest Headlines
World News
Tino Kadewere Moves to Nantes Amid January Transfer Window
41 seconds
Tino Kadewere Moves to Nantes Amid January Transfer Window
Wisconsin Court Upholds Voting Rights, Rejects Dismissal of Absentee Ballots for Minor Errors
42 seconds
Wisconsin Court Upholds Voting Rights, Rejects Dismissal of Absentee Ballots for Minor Errors
Voorhees High School Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Notable Victory Over Phillipsburg
44 seconds
Voorhees High School Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Notable Victory Over Phillipsburg
Cebuano Sportsman Paolo Alberto Scores a Hole-in-One at Club Filipino
45 seconds
Cebuano Sportsman Paolo Alberto Scores a Hole-in-One at Club Filipino
Montclair Immaculate Dominates Newark Central in Girls' Basketball
45 seconds
Montclair Immaculate Dominates Newark Central in Girls' Basketball
Hawaiian Couple Welcomes 'Christmas Twins' on Consecutive Days
46 seconds
Hawaiian Couple Welcomes 'Christmas Twins' on Consecutive Days
Tennessee's Gabe Jeudy-Lally Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
47 seconds
Tennessee's Gabe Jeudy-Lally Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
The Arduous Path of Recovery: Triple ACL Injuries in Elite Female Sports
47 seconds
The Arduous Path of Recovery: Triple ACL Injuries in Elite Female Sports
FDA Greenlights New Label Changes for Hypothyroidism Medication, Tirosint-SOL
1 min
FDA Greenlights New Label Changes for Hypothyroidism Medication, Tirosint-SOL
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
7 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app