Australia

Political Upheaval and Progress: Papua New Guinea’s Balancing Act

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:06 pm EST
As Papua New Guinea encounters significant political and administrative upheaval, Prime Minister James Marape has imposed a 14-day state of emergency, suspending crucial officials including Police Commissioner David Manning, Finance Secretary Sam Penias, and Department of Personnel Management Secretary Taies Sansan. This action ensues amidst a tense political climate marked by the resignation of West Sepik Province’s Governor Tony Wouwou and concerns raised by North Fly Open MP James Donald over the timing and distribution of funds in the region.

Accusations and Discontent

Morobe Governor Luther Wenger has accused the Marape government of deceit, attributing the country’s unrest to it and advocating parliamentary intervention. Former Prime Minister Peter O’Neill has also questioned Australia’s financial backing of Marape’s authority, adding another layer of complexity to the political scenario.

Technological and Financial Advancements Amidst Turmoil

Despite the political turmoil, technological and financial advancements continue. The National Information and Communication Technology Authority (NICTA) is clamping down on unlicensed StarLink terminals, while Kina Bank is launching a new digital service, the E-Lands Kiosk. The education sector is also witnessing a resurgence with Australian support for training officials.

Addressing Unresolved Issues in the Mining Sector

In the mining sector, Vice-Minister Jimmy Maladina has affirmed the government’s dedication to resolving landowner disputes and court battles that have marred projects in Morobe. The Ok Tedi Mining Limited has met its annual sediment dredge target, and the government has resumed negotiations for the significant Wafi-Golpu project—a beacon of hope amidst a chaotic political landscape.

Australia Politics
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

