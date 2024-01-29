Political Unrest in India and Maldives, Student Suicide in Kota, Entertainment and Sports Updates

Amidst the thriving Indian political scene, a key player, Nitish Kumar of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), is reportedly facing a crisis of trust within his coalition. Allies within the front, including significant parties such as the DMK, TMC, and RJD, are allegedly harboring doubts about Kumar, causing discomfort and instability within the coalition.
Student Stress Peaks in Kota
In the educational sector, the city of Kota in Rajasthan has reported its second student suicide in January. The cause behind this tragic incident is believed to be the immense pressure associated with preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). The increasing prevalence of exam stress among students is becoming a matter of grave concern, calling for urgent attention and intervention.
Impeachment Motion Against Maldivian President
On the international front, the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) is reportedly on the verge of submitting an impeachment motion against President Mohamed Muizzu. Local media reports suggest that the party has secured enough support in the Parliament to initiate the procedure. The move has given rise to unruly scenes and physical altercations within the Parliament, with the MDP refusing to approve several of Muizzu's cabinet appointments.
Entertainment and Sports Updates
In entertainment news, American singer Nick Jonas faced a temporary hiccup at the Mumbai airport when his team left behind his tickets while traveling for Lollapalooza India 2024. In cricket, Indian players Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul have been sidelined from the second Test against England due to injuries. Their places in the team will be taken by Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar, and Washington Sundar.