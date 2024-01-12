en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Political Unity Could Foster Better Governance: Dr. Karan Singh

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:33 pm EST
Political Unity Could Foster Better Governance: Dr. Karan Singh

Dr. Karan Singh, in a recent exclusive interview, offered a candid perspective on India’s political panorama, advocating unity among political parties for the country’s enhanced governance. The dialogue unfolded on India Today’s ‘NewsToday AIPrimeTime’, where issues of national importance such as the consecration of the Ram Mandir were likely part of the discussion.

‘United We Stand’

Dr. Singh’s assertions focused on the potential benefits of political unity, a concept that often seems elusive in India’s multifaceted political spectrum. His remarks might be interpreted as a call for collaborative efforts in governance, transcending party lines for the larger national good. The political unity he suggests could foster policy consistency, streamline decision-making processes, and ultimately lead to better outcomes for the Indian populace.

The Ram Mandir Consecration

While the specific details of the conversation remain undisclosed, the dialogue likely touched upon the impending consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The ceremony, scheduled for January 22, is a significant cultural event, stirring emotions of ‘Ram Bhakti’ across the nation. Prime Minister Modi has embarked on an 11-day special ritual ahead of the ceremony, following the ‘Yama-Niyams’ suggested by spiritual leaders.

Call for Unity Amid Political Fragmentation

Dr. Singh’s timely comments on political unity come at a crucial juncture as India grapples with the challenges of governance amidst political fragmentation. They serve as a reminder of the potential power of unity and its role in shaping the country’s future. However, the recurring mention of ‘2024 X Corp.’ in the context of the interview seems misplaced and appears to have no bearing on the political discourse.

0
India Interviews Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
3 mins ago
ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 3.46 Crore of West Bengal Sub-Postmaster in Money Laundering Case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties and bank balances totalling Rs 3.46 crore of Lakshman Hembram, a sub-postmaster from West Bengal, in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation. Hembram stands accused of misappropriating investors’ funds through forgery and fraudulent withdrawals. The Allegations Hembram allegedly closed term deposit accounts prematurely by forging the signatures
ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 3.46 Crore of West Bengal Sub-Postmaster in Money Laundering Case
Raju Pathak Cricket Academy's Inspiring Journey to MCC Pro-40 Semifinals
8 mins ago
Raju Pathak Cricket Academy's Inspiring Journey to MCC Pro-40 Semifinals
73-Year-Old Mangaluru Hotel Owner Uses Rajyotsava Award to Fund Ambulance for Accident Victims
13 mins ago
73-Year-Old Mangaluru Hotel Owner Uses Rajyotsava Award to Fund Ambulance for Accident Victims
Marriott International Debuts Moxy Brand in India, Eyes Further Expansion
6 mins ago
Marriott International Debuts Moxy Brand in India, Eyes Further Expansion
Bombay High Court Criticizes BMC and Fire Department over Fire Safety Lapses
7 mins ago
Bombay High Court Criticizes BMC and Fire Department over Fire Safety Lapses
India and France Explore Financial Collaboration Ahead of Macron's Visit
7 mins ago
India and France Explore Financial Collaboration Ahead of Macron's Visit
Latest Headlines
World News
PDP Governors Celebrate Supreme Court Victories: A Triumph for Democracy
5 seconds
PDP Governors Celebrate Supreme Court Victories: A Triumph for Democracy
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race: Implications and Reactions
31 seconds
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race: Implications and Reactions
Pioneering Prenatal DNA Test Promises Earlier and Comprehensive Genetic Screening
1 min
Pioneering Prenatal DNA Test Promises Earlier and Comprehensive Genetic Screening
Professor Green Sheds Light on Lifelong Battle with Pyloric Stenosis
2 mins
Professor Green Sheds Light on Lifelong Battle with Pyloric Stenosis
Jonathan Panzo's Loan Spell at Cardiff City May End Prematurely
2 mins
Jonathan Panzo's Loan Spell at Cardiff City May End Prematurely
Cork's Iconic Nash 19 Shuts Down Amid Rising Business Costs
3 mins
Cork's Iconic Nash 19 Shuts Down Amid Rising Business Costs
NeuroPong: Turning Table Tennis into a Therapeutic Game
4 mins
NeuroPong: Turning Table Tennis into a Therapeutic Game
St. Mary Parish Council Elects New Leadership Amid Budget Shortfall
4 mins
St. Mary Parish Council Elects New Leadership Amid Budget Shortfall
Austin Machete Attack: A Brutal Incident Sparks Public Safety Concerns
6 mins
Austin Machete Attack: A Brutal Incident Sparks Public Safety Concerns
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app