Political Turmoil in Plateau State: PDP Lawmakers Vow to Regain Mandates

In the heartland of Nigeria, Plateau State, political temperatures are on the rise. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers find themselves in an uphill battle after being ousted by the Court of Appeal. Undeterred, they are now gearing up to regain their mandates, adding a new layer of drama to the already complex political landscape. The State House of Assembly’s Speaker, Gabriel Dewan, has hinted at potentially derecognizing the All Progressives Congress (APC) legislators declared winners by the Appeal Court.

Political Stalemate and the Fight for Democracy

The political stalemate in Plateau State has been further complicated by the Supreme Court’s recent judgment nullifying the sack of Governor Caleb Muftwang. The decision has far-reaching implications for the sacked lawmakers’ case, reaffirming their determination to reclaim their mandates. Former governor Jonah Jang has joined the chorus, calling for the restoration of the people’s true representatives and mandates. He emphasizes the victory for democracy and the Rule of Law.

A Broader Picture of Political Developments

Meanwhile, the National Assembly has delayed its plenary resumption to January 30, 2024, from the previously scheduled January 23. President Bola Tinubu has set up a special panel to probe into the National Social Investment Programmes, which were previously managed by the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu.

Unrest beyond Politics

On a sobering note, the ruler of Dnata chiefdom, Chief Bitrus James, voiced concerns over bandits displacing communities and disrupting farming activities. Moreover, in a tragic incident in Abuja, a woman named Najeebah was brutally killed by abductors demanding a ransom for her and her sisters.

In other significant news, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery is seeking government approval for distributing diesel and aviation fuel. The 35 Artillery Brigade has handed over a substantial quantity of Indian hemp to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency. Following the Supreme Court’s confirmation of Governor Abba Yusuf’s electoral victory in Kano State, the New Nigeria People’s Party extended an olive branch to the APC. In Benue State, Governor Hyacinth Alia urged for the immediate release of a kidnapped local government chairman and his aides.