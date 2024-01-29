Political Turmoil in Karnataka Over Saffron Flag Removal

In a dramatic turn of events in the serene village of Keragodu, Mandya district, Karnataka, social and political tensions have been stirred up by the replacement of a saffron flag bearing Lord Hanuman's image from a 108-ft tall flagpole with the national tricolour by government authorities. The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, has pointed fingers at the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) , accusing them of inciting the local populace over the issue.

Political Sparks Fly

The Chief Minister's accusations come at a critical time when the Lok Sabha elections are just around the corner. Siddaramaiah has clarified that the flag was removed because permission had only been granted for the hoisting of the national and Kannada flags. This statement has intensified the political tension between the ruling and opposition parties, transforming the village into a political battleground.

Escalation and Police Intervention

The situation escalated to such an extent that the police had to step in and conduct a lathi charge to control the protesters. The law enforcement's intervention was aimed at maintaining peace and order in the village that was teetering on the brink of chaos due to the controversy triggered by the flag removal. The village panchayat officials, who requested the flag removal, and the police heightened security in anticipation of further protests.

Accusations and Counter-Accusations

Siddaramaiah, standing firm in the face of the BJP's allegations of being 'anti-Hindu', defended his actions by asserting his respect for all religions and his adherence to secularism as outlined in the Constitution. The Zilla Panchayat CEO stated that the flag removal was conducted in accordance with the law, and the situation remains under control. However, the BJP and JD(S) continue their protests, accusing the Congress-led government of anti-Hindu sentiment, while the government maintains that its actions were merely a matter of law and order.