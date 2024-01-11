Political Tug-of-War: The Controversy over Ram Temple Ceremony Invitation List

The recent episode of ‘TheLastWord’ delved into the political controversy surrounding the invitation list for the Ram Temple ceremony, a topic that has been the center of the political discourse in India lately. The panel discussion highlighted the ongoing tug of war over the appropriation of Lord Ram by different political factions, a narrative that has been described as ‘Sabke Ram’ versus ‘Bjp Ke Ram’.

Politics and Religion: A Delicate Dance

Panelists on the show, including Tuhin Sinha, Sanjay Jha, Sanjay Singh, Rasheed Kidwai, and Kirti Azad, discussed the implications of this political battle for the upcoming 2024 elections. The debate touched upon how different parties are trying to associate themselves with the cultural and religious significance of Lord Ram. The political maneuvering around this religious event has opened a new front in the political landscape of the country, raising serious questions about the role of religion in politics.

Impact on Voter Base and Political Agendas

The panelists debated the potential impact of this issue on the voter base and how the construction of the Ram Temple is being used as a political tool by various parties to further their agendas. This controversy has led Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to criticize the Congress party for refusing to attend the event, an act seen as a political move, with implications of the event being used for electoral gains.

Historical Events and Future Elections

The refusal by the Congress and other leaders to attend the ceremony has sparked a heated political debate, with references to historical events. The debate also touched upon the implications of these actions for the upcoming elections, highlighting the delicate balance between politics and religion in the country. As the date of the 2024 elections draws nearer, the narrative surrounding the Ram Temple and the political capital it can offer is expected to grow in significance.