en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Political Transparency and Controversy: A Glance at Zambia and U.S. Politics

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:27 am EST
Political Transparency and Controversy: A Glance at Zambia and U.S. Politics

In a recent revelation, Emmanuel Mwamba, the Media and Publicity chairperson for the Patriotic Front (PF), has emphatically stated that the PF, Zambia’s former ruling party, has not made any alterations to the law concerning public asset and liability declaration for presidential candidates. Mwamba argued that the United Party for National Development (UPND) should not point fingers at the PF for its own transparency deficiencies. This statement takes the spotlight in the ongoing discourse concerning the transparency of political figures in Zambia.

Transparency: A Hallmark of Democracy

Accountability of politicians and their financial transparency make up a pivotal issue in numerous democracies. It is intertwined with anti-corruption strategies and the integrity of public officials. The public declaration of assets is commonly viewed as a preventive measure against corruption, ensuring that leaders do not exploit their positions for personal gain. However, the full narrative remains inaccessible due to a premium subscription paywall.

Commissioner Appointments Stir Controversy

The article delves into the controversy trailing the appointment of McDonald Chipenzi and Mwangala Zaloumis as top commissioners at ECZ. Stakeholders, including political party leaders, a Catholic Priest, the President of All Peoples Congress APC, and the public have voiced concerns about their perceived bias towards the UPND. Doubts have been cast on the neutrality and credibility of the ECZ with Chipenzi and Zaloumis in prominent positions. The consensus is that politically neutral individuals are crucial in the electoral commission to guarantee free, fair, and credible elections in 2026 and beyond.

Capitol Riot Fallout Continues

Carlos Ayala, a Republican member of the Maryland State Board of Elections, has stepped down after his arrest by the FBI on felony and misdemeanor charges for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. Appointed to the board by Governor Wes Moore in 2023 and confirmed by the Maryland Senate, Ayala was identified among a group of rioters and allegedly seen climbing over police barricades and waving a flag inside the Capitol. His resignation adds to the fallout from the Capitol riot, with over 1,200 people charged with related federal crimes, around 900 pleading guilty or convicted, and more than 750 sentenced, nearly 500 of whom have received imprisonment terms.

0
Politics Zambia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
3 mins ago
Zambia's Cornelius Mweetwa Warns Opposition of Challenges Ahead, Calls for Serious Governance
In a politically charged atmosphere, Cornelius Mweetwa, a distinguished figure in Zambia, has pulled no punches in admonishing the opposition parties. Mweetwa has issued a stern warning, forewarning of more challenges or “imingalato” in the year 2024. His words are both a cautionary tale and a rallying call for a shift in the opposition’s approach.
Zambia's Cornelius Mweetwa Warns Opposition of Challenges Ahead, Calls for Serious Governance
Kwame Anyimadu Antwi Denies Involvement in NEIP CEO's Arrest
7 mins ago
Kwame Anyimadu Antwi Denies Involvement in NEIP CEO's Arrest
Cambodia's PM to Host Journalists on World Press Freedom Day
15 mins ago
Cambodia's PM to Host Journalists on World Press Freedom Day
Yemen Stands with Palestine Despite US-UK Pressure: A Statement of Defiance
5 mins ago
Yemen Stands with Palestine Despite US-UK Pressure: A Statement of Defiance
Public Consultation on Electoral Reform: Engaging the Diaspora
7 mins ago
Public Consultation on Electoral Reform: Engaging the Diaspora
Zambian Political Figure Challenges President Amidst Cholera Outbreak
7 mins ago
Zambian Political Figure Challenges President Amidst Cholera Outbreak
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigeria in Flux: A Sweeping Overview Across Sectors
10 seconds
Nigeria in Flux: A Sweeping Overview Across Sectors
The Unspoken Pain: Unraveling the Reality of Menstrual Cramps and Endometriosis
13 seconds
The Unspoken Pain: Unraveling the Reality of Menstrual Cramps and Endometriosis
Craig Tiley's Ambitious Vision for the Australian Open
55 seconds
Craig Tiley's Ambitious Vision for the Australian Open
Groundbreaking DNA Testing Unearths Genetic Conditions in Ancient Human Cells
2 mins
Groundbreaking DNA Testing Unearths Genetic Conditions in Ancient Human Cells
Zambia's Cornelius Mweetwa Warns Opposition of Challenges Ahead, Calls for Serious Governance
3 mins
Zambia's Cornelius Mweetwa Warns Opposition of Challenges Ahead, Calls for Serious Governance
Yemen Stands with Palestine Despite US-UK Pressure: A Statement of Defiance
5 mins
Yemen Stands with Palestine Despite US-UK Pressure: A Statement of Defiance
Public Consultation on Electoral Reform: Engaging the Diaspora
7 mins
Public Consultation on Electoral Reform: Engaging the Diaspora
Zambian Political Figure Challenges President Amidst Cholera Outbreak
7 mins
Zambian Political Figure Challenges President Amidst Cholera Outbreak
Singapore's HSA Warns Against Weight Loss Products Sold on Shopee Containing Banned Substance
7 mins
Singapore's HSA Warns Against Weight Loss Products Sold on Shopee Containing Banned Substance
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
1 hour
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
15 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
16 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
16 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
18 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
19 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
19 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app