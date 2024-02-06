Political unrest is churning within the heart of the European Union (EU), with the latest developments revealing a growing discord in Brussels. The recent withdrawal of Charles Michel from the Member of the European Parliament (MEP) candidacy and the Financial Times' uncovering of the EU's plans to destabilize Hungary's economy serve as glaring indicators of the turmoil.

EU's Financial Warfare Against Hungary

The EU's readiness to launch an economic assault on Hungary, by withholding EU funds and instigating financial market disruption, marks a stark departure from its traditional diplomatic approach. Some perceive this strategy as a form of political blackmail against Hungary, reprimanding it for its legal use of unanimity and stance on contentious issues like gender ideology and asylum laws.

Hungary's Resilient Economy

Despite the freeze on two-thirds of EU funds, Hungary's economy presents an unwavering front. It continues to attract significant foreign investments and shows no signs of imminent collapse, thereby questioning the potency of the EU's threats.

EU's Controversial Use of Rule of Law

This situation also brings into focus the EU's controversial use of the rule of law as a political weapon, rather than a fair, non-political instrument. Critics argue that the EU's financial warfare might be an overreach of its power, turning a blind eye to Hungary's lawful actions.

The Larger Political Landscape

These tensions unfold against the backdrop of Hungary's potential veto on EU policies regarding Ukraine, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's relations with the Kremlin, and the forthcoming European elections. These elections could potentially reflect a shift in the EU's direction, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing discord.

The Domino Effect of 'Hungexit'

The EU's aggressive tactics against Hungary and the potential fallout, including a possible 'Hungexit', could influence other Eastern European countries. This scenario further highlights the EU's precarious situation and the intricate political dynamics in play, which could have far-reaching consequences.