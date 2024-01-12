en English
India

Political Tensions Simmer in Maharashtra: NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad at the Centre of Controversy

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:32 am EST
Political Tensions Simmer in Maharashtra: NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad at the Centre of Controversy

Political tensions in Maharashtra are simmering, ignited by two incidents involving leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Jitendra Awhad. The first spark flew back in July 2015 when Awhad, in the middle of a speech, found himself at odds with members of the Shiv Pratishthan group in Sangli. The core of the conflict was Awhad’s disapproval of the Maharashtra government’s decision, then led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to bestow the state’s Bhushan award on historian Babasaheb Purandare. The situation escalated as the Shiv Pratishthan group attempted to assault Awhad on stage, leading to clashes with Awhad’s supporters.

The Controversial Speech and Its Aftermath

The second incident, which has added fuel to the already tense political climate, dates back to November 2023. A video of Awhad, soaked in the rain, surfaced, preceding his recent contentious remarks on Lord Rama. The NCP leader’s comments were deemed controversial and led to the registration of multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. His use of the term ‘bahujan’—a term used to denote the non-Brahmin sections of society in Maharashtra—has added another layer to the controversy.

Legal Implications and Current Status

At least four similar FIRs have already been registered against Awhad in Mumbai, Thane, and Pune. A case under Indian Penal Code section 295 A has been registered against him for deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting religious beliefs. As the police probe continues, Awhad has not been detained in connection with any of the FIRs. These incidents have stirred discontent within the Maha Vikas Aghadi, a political coalition in Maharashtra, further deepening the political chasm.

India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

