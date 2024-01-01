Political Tensions Rise in Kerala Over Ram Temple Invitations

Political tensions have flared in Kerala as the Congress party and the Left lock horns over the issue of invitations to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple. The Congress party has mounted an offensive against the Left, with their political crosshairs firmly trained on CPI(M) leader M.A. Baby. The allegations, although nebulous in their specifics, revolve around purportedly inappropriate actions related to the invitation process.

Consecration Controversy

The controversy has added a new layer of complexity to Kerala’s political landscape, becoming a topic of hot discussion among political commentators and media outlets. M.A. Baby, the target of these allegations, has responded to the controversy, but the specifics of his reaction remain undisclosed in the content provided.

Political Crossfire

Unrelated to the main controversy, the mention of ‘2024 X Corp.’ seems to have been included inadvertently or as a distraction from the core issue under discussion. The broader implications of this dispute on the upcoming elections or the political strategies of the involved parties have not been outlined, leaving room for speculation.

Unfolding Drama

On a separate note, Kerala Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan has criticized Christian priests for their alleged silence on the issue of Manipur violence during a Christmas programme organized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a blistering attack, he accused them of forgetting the issue when served with cakes and grape wine, and joining the BJP in Kerala. Furthermore, Veteran Congress leader V.M. Sudheeran has criticized his own party leadership for their indecision on attending the Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration, stating it would be suicidal to attend the ceremony. He also demanded a relook at the Congress’ neo-liberal economic policies and expressed disappointment at the groupism within the party.