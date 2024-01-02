en English
India

Political Tensions Rise as Ram Temple Consecration Nears

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:41 am EST
Political Tensions Rise as Ram Temple Consecration Nears

The imminent consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has stirred the political cauldron in India. Union Minister Giriraj Singh has lambasted AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi for his remarks on the temple’s inauguration, accusing him of attempting to sow seeds of division.

Owaisi’s Remarks and Singh’s Counter

Owaisi, during a gathering, urged Muslim youth to safeguard mosques across India, invoking the historical significance of the Babri Masjid and its loss to Muslim control. He also took umbrage at the New Delhi Municipal Council’s notice concerning the proposed demolition of the Sunehri Bagh mosque, condemning it as a violation of constitutional protections.

Singh, in retaliation, likened Owaisi to Jinnah, insinuating that Owaisi is attempting to inflame Muslim sentiments. According to Singh, all Indians are descendants of Ram, and he believes Owaisi is being influenced by a ‘genie’ in the same vein as Jinnah was.

Political Ramifications and the Ram Temple

In separate remarks, Singh also warned Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah against any actions that would provoke Lord Ram devotees, concerning comments made by Congress leader H Anjaneya comparing Siddaramaiah to Lord Ram.

The preparations for the consecration ceremony on January 22 are in full swing, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi slated to attend. This event is the culmination of a 2019 Supreme Court verdict that permitted the temple’s construction, with the foundation stone laid by Modi in August 2020.

The Road to the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

The BJP is strategizing to leverage the religious and cultural significance of the consecration in their campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The party will release a booklet detailing their role in the Ram Mandir movement and organize booth-level programs to forge connections with new voters. The ceremony’s backdrop, the temple, is built in the traditional Nagara style, spanning 380 feet long, 250 feet wide, and 161 feet high, housing a total of 392 pillars and 44 gates.

India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

