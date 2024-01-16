Political Tensions Rise: Accusations of Election Manipulation in Delaware, Transgender Candidates Face Hurdles in Ohio

Delaware's Election Commissioner, Anthony Albence, stands accused by Ben duPont, co-chair of No Labels Delaware, of obstructing the group's efforts to gain ballot access for a potential Unity presidential ticket in 2024. No Labels Delaware, an extension of a national campaign, seeks to provide an alternative to the typical two-party candidates, serving the interests of a majority of Americans in search of another option. DuPont alleges that Albence is acting in bad faith, using a flimsy pretext that the group is misleading voters during the registration process, despite their best efforts to prevent confusion.
Albence's Proposed Changes: A Threat to Democracy?
DuPont further criticizes Albence for proposing changes to voter registration rules. According to duPont, these changes are a violation of the First Amendment and a calculated move aimed at inhibiting No Labels from qualifying for the ballot. The charges levied by duPont seem to insinuate that Albence's actions are a partisan attempt to shield President Joe Biden from competition in his home state.
Call to Uphold Democratic Integrity
In light of these allegations, duPont appeals to Biden to intervene and maintain democratic integrity by guarding the rights of Delaware voters against such manipulation. This incident underscores the necessity for transparency and fairness in election processes, ensuring that every voice is heard, and every vote counts.
Transgender Candidates Face Disqualification in Ohio
Meanwhile, in Ohio, several transgender candidates for state office are facing potential disqualification due to a little-known state elections law. The law requires candidates to list any name changes in the last five years. However, the petition paperwork lacks a space for listing former names and exempts name changes due to marriage. Some candidates have already been disqualified, while others await disqualification hearings.
Controversy Over Name Disclosure
While this law has been in place since the 1990s, it has rarely been enforced until now. Candidates argue that revealing their 'deadname' could pose personal safety issues. They are currently collaborating with legal counsel and the Ohio Democratic Party to change the law. Conversely, Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose maintains that it's crucial for individuals to disclose who they are and any former identities, showing no inclination to alter the law.