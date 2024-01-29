Political Tensions Escalate in Maldives Parliament Over Cabinet Approval

In a chaotic turn of events, the Maldives' Parliament descended into disarray as a dispute over cabinet appointments sparked fierce clashes between pro-government MPs and opposition lawmakers. The conflict emerged following the opposition Maldivian Democratic Party's (MDP) refusal to approve four cabinet members appointed by President Mohamed Muizzu, who is known for his pro-China leanings.

The parliamentary session was disrupted by protests from pro-government MPs, reflecting the deep-seated political tensions within the country. The ruling coalition, comprising the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) and the People's National Congress (PNC), viewed the opposition's refusal as an obstruction to government services.

The turmoil escalated into physical altercations, with lawmakers Abdulla Shaheem and Ahmed Easa at the epicentre of the conflict. Dramatic visuals of the scuffle circulated on social media, showing the severity of the tensions that have been simmering beneath the surface.

Injuries and Hospitalizations

The clash resulted in injuries, with MP Abdulla Shaheem hospitalized due to a head injury. Another member of parliament, Hassan Zareer, was also injured in the skirmish. The incident underscores the volatile political climate in the Maldives, a country grappling with political instability and a tug-of-war between pro-China and pro-India factions.

In a further twist, the ruling coalition initiated no-confidence motions against the Parliament Speaker and Deputy Speaker, accusing them of misuse of power. The tension within the parliament is further exacerbated by President Muizzu's controversial request for India to withdraw its military from the Maldives. This move, which has been framed as having strong backing from the Maldivian people, has led to criticism from two opposition parties for the government's apparent anti-India stance.

In the end, the clash in the Maldives Parliament serves as a stark reminder of the political tensions that are threatening to destabilize the nation. As the world watches, the question remains: Can this small island nation find a way to reconcile its internal divisions and forge a path towards stability and prosperity?