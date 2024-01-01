Political Tensions Escalate in Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut Fires Back at Ajit Pawar

In a recent turn of events, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut shot back at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s remark calling him a ‘nonentity.’ Raut’s retaliation was a hard-hitting critique of Pawar and others who have aligned with the current Shiv Sena-BJP government, accusing them of accepting ‘slavery.’

Political Tensions Rise in Maharashtra

Raut suggested that those who have displayed cowardice by selecting such alliances have no ground to comment on the leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the coalition his party is a member of. His comments shed light on a heated exchange within Maharashtra’s political scene, underscoring the ongoing tensions between various factions of the state’s political parties.

The Backdrop of Ajit Pawar’s Move

This altercation is set against the background of Ajit Pawar’s unexpected move in July last year, when he joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government with eight MLAs and claimed the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and its election symbol. The NCP was founded by his uncle, Sharad Pawar.

Criticism of the Current Government

Raut also chastised the current Maharashtra government for remaining silent on issues he believes insult the state, questioning the authority of those in power to criticize others. He wrapped up by insinuating that the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections would expose the true nature of the political figures, referring to them as ‘riff-raff.’

Looking Ahead to the Lok Sabha Elections

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections and Assembly polls in several states, including the commitment to hold elections in Jammu & Kashmir and restore its statehood, are also discussed. These events have significant implications for the Indian equity markets. The article also highlights Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s confidence in securing a third term in the impending general election and the BJP’s nationwide pre-election push.

Coalition Building and Internal Disputes

The article concludes with an update on the ongoing disagreements within the Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Maharashtra over candidate selections and seat allocations for the 2024 general elections. The discord underlines the competitive nature of Indian politics, particularly in the context of coalition building and the struggle for political advantage.