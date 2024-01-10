en English
Politics

Controversy Erupts as Former Officials Scale Barrier at Panday’s Funeral

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:20 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 12:38 am EST
Dr. Amery Browne, Trinidad and Tobago’s Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, found himself in an unexpected controversy during a live interview. The incident involved Karen Nunez-Tesheira, a former finance minister, and Timothy Hamel-Smith, a former Senate president, at the state funeral of ex-Prime Minister Basdeo Panday. The pair were seen climbing over a barrier to gain access to the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, where the funeral was held.

The funeral was open to the public, albeit with limited seating. Despite this, Nunez-Tesheira and Hamel-Smith felt compelled to scale a barrier to enter the venue. Browne, caught amidst a live interview with Guardian Media, was quick to describe the act as unbecoming and disappointing.

Defiance and Justification

Nunez-Tesheira justified her actions by stating that she and Hamel-Smith did not receive invitations to the funeral. She claimed they were ignored by Browne, her former colleague. Nunez-Tesheira maintained that police officers allowed them to climb the barrier and that her intention was to view the funeral from under a tent with the public, not within the auditorium. This narrative was challenged by Browne’s critical remarks and a senior police officer requesting a report on the incident.

Despite the criticism, Nunez-Tesheira remained unapologetic about her actions. She not only justified her decision to climb the barrier but also criticized Browne’s response to her presence.

Politics Social Issues Trinidad and Tobago
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

