Political Tension in Fiji: Former AG Criticizes Finance Minister; Major Drug Seizure Raises Security Concerns

In a recent development in Fiji's socio-political landscape, former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum has emerged from a medical hiatus with a controversial interview, stirring the national debate. Simultaneously, a major drug seizure has raised grave concerns for national security, putting the spotlight on law enforcement effectiveness.

Advertisment

Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum's Contentious Return

After a period of medical treatment in Singapore, Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum has returned to the public sphere, making headlines with a contentious interview. He criticized the current Finance Minister, Professor Biman Prasad, stating that Prasad lacked an understanding of how to manage a modern economy. This statement has spurred a heated exchange among political figures, underlining a simmering tension in the Fijian political fabric.

Unprecedented Drug Seizure Raises Security Concerns

Advertisment

On another front, an unsettling discovery of three tons of methamphetamine entering Fiji's borders has triggered serious national security concerns. Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua, a veteran military figure, has called on the Police Force to conduct a thorough investigation, hinting at the possibility of a larger network behind the drug smuggling operation.

Call for Systemic Overhaul

The founder of Drug-Free World Fiji, Kalesi Volatabu, has highlighted the need for a systemic overhaul to combat the burgeoning drug problem. She pointed out the lack of drug and alcohol rehab facilities in the country and emphasized the need to bolster law enforcement, while addressing the plight of the affected community. The involvement of local businesses and 'prominent figures and officials' in the drug network is being questioned, as investigations continue.

These two stories, dominating the front page of The Fiji Times on Wednesday, January 17, signify pivotal issues in Fiji's political and security sectors that need immediate attention.