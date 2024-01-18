Political Spat Escalates Between BJP and Congress Over Ram Temple Ceremony

The recent political altercation between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress has intensified following a controversial statement by BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt. Bhatt accused Congress leaders of demonstrating ‘traits of demons’ due to their absence at the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. The remark has incited significant backlash from opposition party members.

Congress Retaliates

Garima Dasauni, the chief spokesperson for Uttarakhand Congress, vehemently criticized Bhatt for his vitriolic comments. Dasauni emphasized the importance of maintaining a respectful tone when discussing political opponents, underscoring their vital role in upholding democratic values. She accused Bhatt of deliberately ignoring pressing issues including the ongoing purohits’ protest against the Devasthanam board and the theft of gold from the Kedarnath temple.

Dasauni further condemned Bhatt’s inaction regarding the Ankita Bhandari justice case and accused him of making ‘poisonous statements’ in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. She criticized the BJP for exploiting religious sentiments to mask misconduct and exploitation, and linked these actions to the alarming rate of crimes against women in Uttarakhand.

Historical Legacy and Accusations

Dasauni contrasted the BJP’s actions with the legacy of the Congress, highlighting its significant role in the country’s freedom struggle. She alleged that leaders from the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were informers for the British during the struggle for independence.

The Role of Religion in Politics

The ongoing political spat brings to the fore the contentious issue of the use of religion in politics. Both the BJP and Congress have been accused of leveraging religious sentiments for political gain, a tactic that has often led to the polarization of communities and the escalation of communal tensions.

As the war of words continues, it remains to be seen how the two major parties will navigate the highly charged political landscape. The incident underscores the need for political discourse that is respectful, constructive, and focused on addressing the pressing issues facing the nation.