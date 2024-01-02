en English
Politics

Political Showdown: Haley’s Super PAC Targets DeSantis Amid Iowa Ad Wars

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:40 pm EST
In a high-stakes political gambit, a Super PAC supporting Nikki Haley has launched a targeted ad in Iowa assailing Ron DeSantis for his perceived overtures to China during his tenure as Florida governor. The move comes as Haley experiences a surge in popularity, despite remaining behind DeSantis and significantly trailing Donald Trump in the polls. Adding to the high-voltage political atmosphere, the CNN debate at Drake University approaches, with only Trump, Haley, and DeSantis meeting the polling qualifications. However, Trump is expected to skip the event.

Ad Wars Heat Up in Iowa

In what is shaping up to be a fierce contest, Haley’s Super PAC, SFA Fund Inc., has emerged as the top advertiser in Iowa, spending a staggering $25 million in 2023. The PAC’s recent ad assails DeSantis for calling China Florida’s most important trading partner and for the expansion of a Chinese-owned U.S. subsidiary near a U.S. military base. Fanning the flames further, DeSantis’ campaign has also been active, spending $2.3 million on ads in Iowa.

Trump’s Absence Looms over the Debate

While Haley and DeSantis spar in Iowa, the former president, Donald Trump, has decided to participate in a town hall in Des Moines on January 10, deliberately bypassing the GOP presidential debate hosted by CNN in the same city that night. Although Trump continues to lead in the polls, his absence from the debate stage could provide Haley and DeSantis a unique opportunity to consolidate their positions.

Democratic Campaign Attacks Republican Nominee

In a separate development, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s independent expenditure arm has released its first advertisement for the 2024 special election. This election was triggered by the ousting of GOP Rep. George Santos, and the ad aggressively targets the Republican nominee, Mazi Pilip, aligning her with the MAGA movement and asserting she would cut Social Security, veterans’ benefits, and law enforcement jobs if elected.

Washington’s Political Logjam

The political landscape in Washington is set for a seismic shift as Congress has deferred key tasks into 2024. These include government funding and a supplemental funding request for aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. Republican lawmakers are striving to avert a government shutdown and have set two funding deadlines in early 2024. The convergence of these political issues with the Republican presidential primaries adds an additional layer of complexity and urgency to an already fraught situation.

Politics United States
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

