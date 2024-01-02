en English
Political Shifts and Challenges: British Columbia in 2023

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:34 am EST
Political Shifts and Challenges: British Columbia in 2023

In 2023, British Columbia experienced momentous political shifts. The once obscure BC Conservatives, led by John Rustad, ascended to second place in public opinion polls and attained official party status with two MLAs.

Rustad emphasized that the Conservative party seeks to represent a new coalition centered on the average person, signaling a departure from traditional party lines.

Conservative Policies and Implications

The Conservatives proposed policies such as ending SOGI learning in schools, abolishing the carbon tax, and calling for the dismissal of the provincial health officer.

Their rise has been linked to decreased recognition for the newly named BC United party, formerly the BC Liberals. BC United’s leader, Kevin Falcon, remains hopeful about reconnecting with the public ahead of the 2024 election, while also critiquing the government’s legislation on issues like drug policy.

NDP Government and Housing Reforms

The NDP government, under Premier David Eby, enacted comprehensive housing reforms. Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon described these as a generational change.

These reforms include restrictions on Airbnb rentals, new housing permissions, and increased provincial powers over municipal zoning decisions.

Political Landscape and Challenges

The BC Greens, led by Sonia Furstenau, criticized Eby for a lack of accountability amidst his reform agenda. The affordability crisis, worsened by increasing interest rates and living costs, was a significant issue. In response, Eby used a $5-billion surplus for municipal and transit relief, although opposition parties claimed these measures were inadequate.

The health system faced a crisis with staff shortages and walk-in clinic closures, leading to calls for Health Minister Adrian Dix to resign. BC Ferries had a turbulent year with operational problems, and the NDP government’s denial of Surrey’s request to revert to RCMP policing led to a legal challenge. The year also experienced a devastating wildfire season, igniting debate on climate change and wildfire management.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

