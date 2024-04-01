Political Shift in Ebonyi: Anyim's Followers and Other Party Members Flock to APC

In a significant political development in Ebonyi State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has welcomed a wave of new members, including loyalists of former Senate President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim. These defections, occurring over the recent weekend, signify a major shift in the state's political landscape, primarily affecting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other minor parties within Ivo Local Government Area.

Notable Figures and Reasons for Defection

The list of defectors is notable, including Livunus Makwe, a former two-term House of Representatives member; Oliver Osi, a former two-term House of Assembly member; and Aja Nwabueze, the Labour Party's deputy governorship candidate in the 2023 general elections. Additionally, several leaders and members from the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and the National Rescue Movement (NRM) have also joined the APC. Their reasons for defection include dissatisfaction with the PDP's abandonment of zoning during the 2023 general elections and the attractive governance and inclusive politics promoted by the APC's state leadership.

APC's Welcoming Arms

The APC state chairman, Stanley Emegha, and Ivo LGA chairman, Chief Emmanuel Ajah, officially welcomed the new members. Ajah highlighted the government's achievements and the party's capacity to accommodate and integrate new members as key reasons for the defections. Makwe, speaking on behalf of the former PDP members, expressed their intention to contribute positively to the APC and support the party's development agenda in the state.

Implications for Ebonyi's Political Landscape

This mass defection underscores significant political realignments in Ebonyi State, reflecting broader trends of shifting allegiances among political figures in Nigeria. The move is expected to bolster the APC's position in the state, potentially influencing future electoral outcomes and policy directions. As the APC embraces