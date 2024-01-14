en English
Politics

Political Shift in Catalonia: Junts Broadens Its Agenda Amidst Criticism

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:40 pm EST
Political Shift in Catalonia: Junts Broadens Its Agenda Amidst Criticism

In the last decade, Catalonia’s political discourse has been overwhelmingly dominated by the independence movement. This single-minded focus on secession has led to the sidelining of other pressing issues and a marginalization of the center-right, particularly those not in line with the independence manifesto. The dominance of independence rhetoric has been fueled by factors such as financial crisis, political scandals, and independence-related anxieties. However, as the fervor for independence begins to wane, previously neglected issues are finding their way back into the public discourse.

Junts: Broadening the Political Agenda

Leading the charge in this shift of focus is Junts, a political party founded by Carles Puigdemont. With the decline of the independence fervor, Junts is broadening its political agenda to tackle issues beyond independence. On the top of their list is immigration, a topic gaining traction among the public and being pushed to the forefront by new political movements such as Aliança Catalana. This move, however, has not been without controversy. Left-leaning critics accuse Junts of aligning with far-right positions.

Immigration Policy: A Symbolic Transfer of Power

Recent discussions indicate that Catalonia is unlikely to gain control over immigration policy, with the announcement of power transfer from the state being mostly symbolic. This has not deterred Junts from advocating for more resources to effectively manage immigration policies and address the increasing migrant influx in Catalonia. High-ranking members of Junts, including mayors, have been vocal about their demands for more means to address recidivism cases and make changes in immigration policies.

The Changing Political Landscape

Despite backlash and accusations of xenophobia, Junts remains committed to accelerating its immigration control ideology in Catalonia. The party is gearing up for a national conference to address immigration issues, aiming to outline important positions and measures in the short term. This new focus on immigration control and regulation of the foreign population has raised concerns about social cohesion. However, for those who believe in the importance of addressing a variety of critical issues, this shift in political focus is a welcome change.

The political climate in Catalonia is undoubtedly shifting. As the urgency of independence demands recedes, previously sidelined issues are gaining prominence. It remains to be seen how this evolution will impact Catalonia’s rapidly evolving society and its political future.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

