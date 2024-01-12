Political Shake-Up in Ghana: Youth Defectors Bolster NDC Strength in Ketu North

In a significant political shift, a group of disgruntled youths from the Ketu North Constituency of Ghana’s Volta Region have defected from the reigning New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC). The decision, announced on January 11, 2024, underscores their dissatisfaction with the governance of the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration.

From NPP to NDC: A Political Turnaround

Among the defectors is Bernard Akpabli Agbeli, a former youth organizer for the NPP in the region, who has held party affiliations for about 27 years. Agbeli, along with over 200 known NPP members, have publicly expressed their disillusionment with the current administration, prompting their decision to defect.

Aligning with John Dramani Mahama

Agbeli has publicly extended his support to John Dramani Mahama, the NDC’s flagbearer, vowing to actively campaign for the NDC in the upcoming elections. The aim is clear – to secure a presidential victory and a parliamentary majority for the party they perceive as a better alternative.

The Impact on Ketu North Constituency

This mass defection is expected to significantly influence the political landscape in the Ketu North Constituency, strengthening the NDC’s stronghold in the area. Eric Edem Agbana, the NDC parliamentary candidate of the Constituency, has confirmed the defection and praised the defectors for their boldness and decisiveness. The move is likely to weaken the NPP’s position in the region, marking a potentially transformative moment in the local political scene.