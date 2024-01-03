en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Political Shake-Up in Andhra Pradesh: Notable Defections from YSRCP to TDP

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:34 am EST
Political Shake-Up in Andhra Pradesh: Notable Defections from YSRCP to TDP

In an unexpected political maneuver, C Ramachandraiah, a member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, has deserted the ruling YSRCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party) to join ranks with the opposition TDP (Telugu Desam Party). This significant shift in allegiance took place in the presence of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, marking a notable blow to the ruling party.

Political Switch of Allegiance

Along with Ramachandraiah, another prominent name in Andhra Pradesh politics, Dadi Veerabhadra Rao, left YSRCP’s fold to join TDP. The official announcement of these high-profile defections came through a press release by TDP. It not only confirmed the shifting of allegiances but also hinted that the party continues to gain momentum with the inclusion of experienced political figures.

Senior Leaders Jump Ship

The press release further revealed that several senior leaders of YSRCP, including Dwarakanath Reddy and leaders from various regions such as Anantapur, Bapatla, Chirala, and Parvatipuram, have switched their loyalties to TDP. The influx of these leaders into TDP certainly strengthens the opposition’s position, painting a different political landscape for Andhra Pradesh.

Terms and Ceremonies

Ramachandraiah, who was elected to his position by YSRCP MLAs, will continue to hold his Legislative Council membership until 2027, a term that began in 2021. In a ceremonial gesture to welcome the new members, TDP chief Naidu draped the party scarf around their shoulders, symbolizing their formal induction into the party ranks.

0
India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
5 mins ago
Social Media Deception Leads to Human Trafficking Nightmare in Chhattisgarh
In the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, a minor girl’s life turned into a living nightmare as she fell victim to a ruthless human trafficking scheme. The perpetrator, an individual she encountered on social media, lured her with the prospect of a job in the prestigious Indian Army, only to betray her trust in the
Social Media Deception Leads to Human Trafficking Nightmare in Chhattisgarh
Online Scam Traps IT Professional, Rs 20.32 Lakh Lost
10 mins ago
Online Scam Traps IT Professional, Rs 20.32 Lakh Lost
Aaditya Thackeray's Open Letter: A Scathing Indictment of the Shinde-Fadnavis Government
11 mins ago
Aaditya Thackeray's Open Letter: A Scathing Indictment of the Shinde-Fadnavis Government
BJP's Ultimatum to Congress: Release Arrested Kar Sevak or Face Protests
6 mins ago
BJP's Ultimatum to Congress: Release Arrested Kar Sevak or Face Protests
Haryana DGP Unveils Legal Books by Former DGP Dr. KP Singh, Illuminating Changes in Indian Legal Provisions
6 mins ago
Haryana DGP Unveils Legal Books by Former DGP Dr. KP Singh, Illuminating Changes in Indian Legal Provisions
Bombay High Court's Final Warning on NH66 Widening: Complete by 2024 or Face Consequences
9 mins ago
Bombay High Court's Final Warning on NH66 Widening: Complete by 2024 or Face Consequences
Latest Headlines
World News
Mazda's 2024 CX-50: Where Off-Road Readiness Meets Affordable Luxury
33 seconds
Mazda's 2024 CX-50: Where Off-Road Readiness Meets Affordable Luxury
Addressing the Lack of Diversity in Winter Sports: A Move Towards Inclusion
34 seconds
Addressing the Lack of Diversity in Winter Sports: A Move Towards Inclusion
Northern Mariana Islands Gears Up for 2024 Micronesian Games
45 seconds
Northern Mariana Islands Gears Up for 2024 Micronesian Games
Online Racial Discrimination Linked to Suicidal Ideation in Black Adolescents, Study Finds
57 seconds
Online Racial Discrimination Linked to Suicidal Ideation in Black Adolescents, Study Finds
NMSA Opens Nominations for Annual Sports Awards and Hall of Fame
1 min
NMSA Opens Nominations for Annual Sports Awards and Hall of Fame
Stevandrae Wells: From Basketball Player to International Referee
2 mins
Stevandrae Wells: From Basketball Player to International Referee
UK Conflict Reparations: A Better Way to Spend the Funds?
2 mins
UK Conflict Reparations: A Better Way to Spend the Funds?
Rookie Julian Phillips Stands Out in Chicago Bulls' Loss
2 mins
Rookie Julian Phillips Stands Out in Chicago Bulls' Loss
Breakthrough in Fight Against Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus: Decoy Molecule Shows Promise
2 mins
Breakthrough in Fight Against Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus: Decoy Molecule Shows Promise
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
1 hour
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app