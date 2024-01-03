Political Shake-Up in Andhra Pradesh: Notable Defections from YSRCP to TDP

In an unexpected political maneuver, C Ramachandraiah, a member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, has deserted the ruling YSRCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party) to join ranks with the opposition TDP (Telugu Desam Party). This significant shift in allegiance took place in the presence of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, marking a notable blow to the ruling party.

Political Switch of Allegiance

Along with Ramachandraiah, another prominent name in Andhra Pradesh politics, Dadi Veerabhadra Rao, left YSRCP’s fold to join TDP. The official announcement of these high-profile defections came through a press release by TDP. It not only confirmed the shifting of allegiances but also hinted that the party continues to gain momentum with the inclusion of experienced political figures.

Senior Leaders Jump Ship

The press release further revealed that several senior leaders of YSRCP, including Dwarakanath Reddy and leaders from various regions such as Anantapur, Bapatla, Chirala, and Parvatipuram, have switched their loyalties to TDP. The influx of these leaders into TDP certainly strengthens the opposition’s position, painting a different political landscape for Andhra Pradesh.

Terms and Ceremonies

Ramachandraiah, who was elected to his position by YSRCP MLAs, will continue to hold his Legislative Council membership until 2027, a term that began in 2021. In a ceremonial gesture to welcome the new members, TDP chief Naidu draped the party scarf around their shoulders, symbolizing their formal induction into the party ranks.