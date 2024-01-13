Political Shake-Up: Another PTI Leader Joins IPP Ahead of General Election 2024

In a significant political shift, Maher Ashraf Sial, a respected leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Lodhran, has declared his allegiance to the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP). On Saturday, he officially renounced his nomination papers as a PTI candidate, signifying a clear break from his previous political association.

Running for IPP in 2024

Sial has revealed plans to contest in the upcoming 2024 general election as an IPP candidate. He will be representing the constituency PP 227 in Lodhran, a region he has long been associated with. This move is seen as part of his strategic realignment in the evolving political landscape of Pakistan.

Meeting with IPP Chief

This announcement came after Sial’s crucial meeting with the IPP chief, Jahangir Tareen. The details of the meeting have not been disclosed, but it is widely speculated that it played a pivotal role in Sial’s decision to join the IPP. Tareen, a dominant figure in Pakistan’s politics, is known for his charismatic leadership and strategic acumen.

Increasing Defections to IPP

Sial’s departure from PTI to join IPP comes in the wake of similar moves by other political figures. Notably, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, a former aviation minister and PTI leader, also declared his association with IPP following a meeting with the party’s senior leadership, including Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan, and Awn Chaudhry. This growing trend of politicians flocking to IPP could have significant implications for the political landscape of Pakistan, particularly as the nation gears up for the 2024 general elections.