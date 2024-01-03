Political Row Erupts in Hyndburn over Leisure Trust Grant

A dispute over a £490,000 grant to Hyndburn Leisure Trust has ignited a political firestorm in Hyndburn. The council’s cabinet, spearheaded by the Conservatives, approved the grant to offset the trust’s escalating energy costs, impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, and rising wage bills. This decision, however, has met with staunch opposition from the Labour group, culminating in a call for a comprehensive review by the Resources Overview and Scrutiny Committee.

The Labour Perspective

Labour Councillor Munsif Dad has voiced concerns about the fiscal implications of the decision on the council, particularly amidst a cost of living crisis. He threw a spotlight on the need for stringent scrutiny in the allocation and utilization of public funds. The Labour group’s stance revolves around the belief that the grant places an undue financial burden on the council’s coffers.

The Conservative Counterpoint

In contrast, Acting Council Leader Peter Britcliffe, a Conservative, accused the Labour group of politicizing an issue that directly impacts the local residents. He underscored the significance of the leisure trust’s services, such as fitness and swimming facilities, for the community. The council leader emphasized the importance of sustaining local leisure services, even as he defended his party’s decision to approve the grant.

Unresolved Issues and the Path Ahead

The Hyndburn Leisure Trust had initially requested a grant of up to £700,000 to handle various crises, including the maintenance of Mercer Hall. The dispute over the £490,000 grant has underscored the need for greater transparency and accountability in the allocation of public funds. As the battle lines are drawn between the Labour and Conservative groups, the outcome of the review by the Resources Overview and Scrutiny Committee is eagerly awaited.