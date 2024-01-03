Political Roundup: Christie’s PAC, GOP’s Border Focus, and 2024 Elections

In a bold move indicative of his serious bid for the presidency, the pro-Chris Christie super PAC, ‘Tell It Like It Is,’ has launched new TV and radio advertisements in New Hampshire. The ad campaign, titled ‘Follow Me,’ portrays Christie in a confrontational light, taking on his fellow Republicans for their apparent reluctance to challenge Donald Trump.

House Republicans Shift Focus to U.S.-Mexico Border

Simultaneously, House Republicans, under the leadership of Speaker Mike Johnson, have chosen to make the U.S.-Mexico border their primary issue. Approximately 60 GOP members made a visit to a border facility located in Eagle Pass, Texas. The move is seen as a strategic attempt to exert political pressure on President Joe Biden. This action coincides with expected legal developments surrounding a Texas state law on immigration enforcement and the potential impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

White House Responds to GOP Actions

In response to the GOP’s actions, the White House highlighted Republican votes against Customs and Border Protection funding and their blockage of Biden’s border funding initiative. Senator Chris Murphy voiced that bipartisan negotiations on border issues are currently underway, albeit experiencing significant difficulties.

2024 Elections: Biden-Harris Campaign Gears Up

As the 2024 elections loom closer, the Biden campaign is escalating its activities. Both Biden and Harris have been making strategic appearances tied to their core campaign themes and targeted voter groups. This move is seen as an attempt to solidify their standing and appeal to key demographics.

Senator Bob Menendez Faces New Charges

In other political developments, Senator Bob Menendez is facing new charges in a federal case. The charges are linked to alleged corrupt activities involving a Qatari individual. Concurrently, a number of political figures have announced their entry into various races, heating up the political landscape even further.