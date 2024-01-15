en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Kenya

Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Unite for Kakamega’s Progress

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:00 am EST
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Unite for Kakamega’s Progress

In a significant shift in the political landscape of Kakamega County, Senator Bonny Khalwale and former Governor Wycliffe Oparanya have put their past rivalry aside, uniting for the region’s progress. Despite their contrasting political affiliations, both leaders have pledged to work together, engaging all political factions within the county, including Members of County Assembly (MCAs) and Members of Parliament (MPs).

Harmony Amidst Political Rivalry

Khalwale and Oparanya’s new political alliance marks an end to their long-standing rivalry. Khalwale, who has announced his intention to run for the governorship in 2027, sought Oparanya’s support and blessings. This move, according to Khalwale, has the endorsement of President William Ruto and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Despite Khalwale’s previous failed attempts at the governorship, losing to Oparanya in 2017 and choosing a Senate position in 2022 after an internal party agreement, the senator remains undeterred. His renewed ambition for the governorship signals a concerted push for political realignment within the county.

Oparanya’s Tenure and Influence

Former Governor Oparanya is recognized for his ten-year service to Kakamega County, with Khalwale acknowledging that Oparanya’s tenure was positively influenced by his oversight. The senator’s compliments towards his former rival highlight the fluidity of political alliances, demonstrating that community interests prevail over individual or party ambitions.

A New Dawn for Kakamega County

This newfound unity between Khalwale and Oparanya, both influential figures in Kakamega’s political scene, signifies a fresh start for the region. The current governor, Fernandes Barasa, also from Oparanya’s party, is likely to witness the impact of this alliance on his administration. This collaboration is expected to bring about a period of stability and development, putting the interests of the Kakamega community first.

0
Kenya Politics
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Kenya

See more
1 hour ago
Kenya's Sevens Rugby Team Shujaa Triumphs in the Challenger Series
Today, we celebrate a significant achievement in the world of rugby. The Kenyan sevens rugby team, Shujaa, has claimed victory in the Challenger Series, a monumental step in their journey back to the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series. Their triumph over Chile, with a score of 12-5, underscores the team’s resilience, skill, and unwavering determination.
Kenya's Sevens Rugby Team Shujaa Triumphs in the Challenger Series
Kenyan Productions Take Centre Stage on Showmax's Most-Streamed List
2 hours ago
Kenyan Productions Take Centre Stage on Showmax's Most-Streamed List
Child's Tragic Death Highlights Road Safety Concerns in Kenya Amid Economic Woes
2 hours ago
Child's Tragic Death Highlights Road Safety Concerns in Kenya Amid Economic Woes
Tragic Incident at Siaya County Gold Mine: Young Miner Electrocuted
1 hour ago
Tragic Incident at Siaya County Gold Mine: Young Miner Electrocuted
Silvanus Osoro Defends Actions in Clash with Governor Arati's Team
1 hour ago
Silvanus Osoro Defends Actions in Clash with Governor Arati's Team
Child's Tragic Death Spurs Call for Road Safety Amidst Kenya's Unemployment Crisis
2 hours ago
Child's Tragic Death Spurs Call for Road Safety Amidst Kenya's Unemployment Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Filipina Sports Sensations Alex Eala and Tots Carlos to be Honored at SMC-PSA Awards Night
18 seconds
Filipina Sports Sensations Alex Eala and Tots Carlos to be Honored at SMC-PSA Awards Night
Fremantle's Football Team Braces the Heat in Pursuit of Excellence
42 seconds
Fremantle's Football Team Braces the Heat in Pursuit of Excellence
European Figure Skating Championships: Harassment Allegations Taint Lithuania Event
43 seconds
European Figure Skating Championships: Harassment Allegations Taint Lithuania Event
Myanmar Unrest: Pro-Democracy Insurgents Seize Control Amid Growing Conflict
57 seconds
Myanmar Unrest: Pro-Democracy Insurgents Seize Control Amid Growing Conflict
Rishi Sunak's Leadership Threatened Over Rwanda Bill: An Analysis
2 mins
Rishi Sunak's Leadership Threatened Over Rwanda Bill: An Analysis
Andy Murray's Early Exit at Australian Open 2024 Fuels Retirement Rumours
3 mins
Andy Murray's Early Exit at Australian Open 2024 Fuels Retirement Rumours
Community Petition Battles Closure of Vital Boots Pharmacy in Weston
3 mins
Community Petition Battles Closure of Vital Boots Pharmacy in Weston
Andy Murray's Second First-Round Defeat at Australian Open: An End of an Era?
4 mins
Andy Murray's Second First-Round Defeat at Australian Open: An End of an Era?
Trump Leads as Rivals Clash: An Unpredictable Republican Showdown in Iowa
4 mins
Trump Leads as Rivals Clash: An Unpredictable Republican Showdown in Iowa
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
1 hour
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
1 hour
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
2 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
4 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
6 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
7 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app