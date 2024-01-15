Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Unite for Kakamega’s Progress

In a significant shift in the political landscape of Kakamega County, Senator Bonny Khalwale and former Governor Wycliffe Oparanya have put their past rivalry aside, uniting for the region’s progress. Despite their contrasting political affiliations, both leaders have pledged to work together, engaging all political factions within the county, including Members of County Assembly (MCAs) and Members of Parliament (MPs).

Harmony Amidst Political Rivalry

Khalwale and Oparanya’s new political alliance marks an end to their long-standing rivalry. Khalwale, who has announced his intention to run for the governorship in 2027, sought Oparanya’s support and blessings. This move, according to Khalwale, has the endorsement of President William Ruto and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Despite Khalwale’s previous failed attempts at the governorship, losing to Oparanya in 2017 and choosing a Senate position in 2022 after an internal party agreement, the senator remains undeterred. His renewed ambition for the governorship signals a concerted push for political realignment within the county.

Oparanya’s Tenure and Influence

Former Governor Oparanya is recognized for his ten-year service to Kakamega County, with Khalwale acknowledging that Oparanya’s tenure was positively influenced by his oversight. The senator’s compliments towards his former rival highlight the fluidity of political alliances, demonstrating that community interests prevail over individual or party ambitions.

A New Dawn for Kakamega County

This newfound unity between Khalwale and Oparanya, both influential figures in Kakamega’s political scene, signifies a fresh start for the region. The current governor, Fernandes Barasa, also from Oparanya’s party, is likely to witness the impact of this alliance on his administration. This collaboration is expected to bring about a period of stability and development, putting the interests of the Kakamega community first.