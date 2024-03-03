Political Rift in Thabazimbi: TRA Factions Feud Over Control, Impacting Governance

Political instability in the Thabazimbi Local Municipality in Limpopo has escalated due to internal conflicts within the Thabazimbi Residents Association (TRA), coupled with the ongoing power struggle between the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA). The discord has led to three TRA councillors missing their salaries last month, highlighting the tangible consequences of the feud.

Advertisment

Roots of the Rift

The TRA, established in 2016, has splintered into two factions, one led by former mayor Michael John Fischer, advocating for a coalition with the DA, and the other, under Richard Kotsedi, pushing for an alliance with the ANC. This division has complicated the municipality's governance, with both major political parties vying for dominance. The disagreement over who should rightfully control Thabazimbi has moved to the judicial arena, with the issue currently pending before the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), following the ANC's appeal against a Polokwane High Court decision unfavorable to them.

Public Statements and Claims

Advertisment

Muxe Mabunda, representing the faction opposed to the three TRA councillors, publicly endorsed the municipality's decision to withhold their salaries, claiming they had been expelled from the TRA. In contrast, TRA councillor Selaelo Sekgobela asserts that the recognized leadership, supported by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), is that led by Richard Kotsedi, accusing Mabunda and his faction of being the ones expelled. This public dispute underscores the deep divisions within the TRA and the broader political landscape in Thabazimbi.

Impact on Local Governance

The ongoing feud within the TRA and the battle for control between the ANC and DA have significant implications for governance in Thabazimbi. The municipality, characterized by a hung council since the November 2021 local government elections, faces challenges in effective decision-making and service delivery, exacerbated by the internal strife within the TRA. The situation highlights the complexities of coalition governance in local municipalities, particularly when internal party conflicts intersect with broader political rivalries.

The dispute within the Thabazimbi Residents Association, set against the backdrop of a struggle for municipal control between the ANC and DA, reflects the intricate dynamics of political alliances and governance in South Africa's local municipalities. As the Supreme Court of Appeal deliberates on the matter, the outcome will not only determine the immediate future of Thabazimbi's governance but also offer insights into the challenges and potential of coalition politics in the country.