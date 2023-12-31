en English
Bangladesh

Political Repression and Human Rights Concerns Surge in Bangladesh

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:23 am EST
Political Repression and Human Rights Concerns Surge in Bangladesh

In a disquieting incident that has stirred national and international outrage, an opposition activist in Bangladesh met a grim end, his body reportedly chained by law enforcement officers—a sight that critics are labeling as ‘barbarism.’ The incident, far beyond a singular event, has blown open a Pandora’s box of concerns about political repression and human rights abuses in the country.

From Clash to Chain: A Grim Tale

Asif Abdullah Shovon, an independent candidate, saw five activists from his campaign injured following an assault allegedly led by supporters of the Awami League. The aftermath of the attack left not only physical injuries but also a trail of property damage, with seven motorcycles vandalized. The police, in response, initiated an operation to identify the attackers.

Journalists Under Fire

The plight of journalists in Bangladesh is a parallel narrative of repression. A staggering 276 journalists faced torture, harassment, threats, and obstacles from January to November, culminating in the death of one journalist. Political parties, including the BNP and Awami League and their affiliates, are implicated in these acts of intimidation. Since 1992, at least 35 journalists have been killed in Bangladesh, leaving a chilling effect on the press community.

Political Repression and Human Rights Abuses

Abdul Latif, a leader of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, died in jail custody in Rajshahi, 12 days post his arrest. His death, attributed to heart failure and kidney diseases, has sparked allegations of injustice and murder by the opposition party. A total of 93 prisoners have died in police custody from January to November this year, marking a grim milestone in the nation’s history. This incident, viewed as a symbol of the government’s harsh treatment of dissidents, has prompted calls for accountability and justice.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

