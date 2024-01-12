Political Reporter Nour Haydar Resigns Over ABC’s Coverage of Israel-Hamas Conflict

In a move that has sent ripples through the world of journalism, Nour Haydar, a prominent political reporter for ABC’s Parliament House bureau, has stepped down in response to the broadcaster’s coverage of the Israel-Hamas conflict. Her decision came amid internal criticisms and concerns related to the national broadcaster’s handling of the situation and its treatment of culturally diverse staff.

Nour Haydar: A Rising Star

Haydar’s association with ABC began in 2017 when she joined as a cadet. She quickly rose through the ranks, becoming a political reporter in Canberra by 2019. This swift ascension was not without merit, as Haydar became a frequent contributor to ABC’s online, radio, and TV segments, and even took on hosting duties for the ‘Afternoon Briefing’. She also made appearances on the network’s flagship breakfast TV program, making her a familiar face to ABC viewers.

Reasons Behind the Resignation

The specifics of Haydar’s resignation over ABC’s coverage of the Israel-Hamas conflict have not been detailed. Still, it comes amid a backdrop of internal criticism within the broadcaster’s newsrooms. The resignation underscores a growing sentiment of discontent, suggesting a pattern of ABC failing to support journalists from diverse cultural backgrounds when they face external criticism and attack.

ABC’s Internal Strife

This departure follows in the wake of accusations of racism and discrimination within the ABC, including an unfair dismissal claim by another journalist, Antoinette Lattouf. These incidents have raised pressing questions about the media organisation’s treatment of its culturally diverse staff and its coverage of sensitive global conflicts.